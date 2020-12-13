Lone Star College named Distinguished Delegation at National Model United Nations

Share this article



HOUSTON – Lone Star College students from LSC-Kingwood and LSC-Tomball received recognition as Distinguished Delegation at this year’s National Model United Nations (NMUN) conference. The event, which was held virtually this year, took place Nov. 6 – 8.

“The National Model United Nations allows students to learn skills in diplomacy and negotiation,” said Margaret Jelinek Lewis, LSC-Tomball associate professor. “The conference involved students working with delegates from colleges within the U.S. and throughout the world in developing resolutions that represent the best interests of all delegations involved.”

LSC delegates included LSC-Tomball students Leah Sullivan and Alex Lewis, and Katherine Dullen from LSC-Kingwood. Dullen was also recognized by her fellow delegates serving in the United Nations Population Fund committee and was awarded the Delegates’ Choice Award.

The students are enrolled in the LSC Honors College which offers a wide range of opportunities for honors students, from incoming freshman wanting to graduate with an Honors AA or Honors AS degree, to high-achieving students seeking to graduate with Honors distinction, to students interested in earning individual honors course credit.

“Participating in National Model United Nations helps students develop a new understanding of different cultures,” said Peggy Lambert, LSC-Kingwood history professor. “Students must understand the interests, perspectives, and policies of the countries they represent and act as representatives from those countries.”

Student delegates must research and prepare a position paper based on the policies and views of the country they represent within the United Nations committee in which they serve. It is both an exercise in competition and diplomacy, requiring students to build, give persuasive speeches and engage in formal negotiations.

Other schools participating at this year’s conference include The University of Arkansas, Baylor University, Brigham Young University, Pepperdine University, Rutgers University, Texas Christian University and West Virginia University.

“In these trying times, I welcome the holding of your Model United Nations activity,” said U.N. Secretary-general António Guterres in his welcoming message to attendees. “Your unwavering commitment to international cooperation is essential for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest test our world has faced since the Second World War.”

