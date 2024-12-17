Home

>

Opinion Logical Thinking Versus Emotional Thinking Bobby E Mills, PhD



in Opinion America, God is an ontological being that thinks logically. Therefore, MAGA-Cult Followers where were you when God laid the foundations of the universe? Every American know this: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:” (Hebrews 9: 27a). Death is universal decreed and is not a respecter of socio-economic statuses. Thus, the devil is a demonic spirit that deals with illogical emotional thinking, and the objective of the devil is to motivate individuals to think with their emotions. Sadly, America has become victimized to the nth degree by devilish illogical materialistic thinking. Job spiritually understood and this is why God allowed the devil to test him, and after enormous trials and tribulations he declared: “naked came I out of my mother’s womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away, blessed be the name of the Lord. In all this Job sinned not, nor charged God foolishly.” (Job 1: 21-22). Thus, this is precisely why the Bible declares: “For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith thee; but his heart is not with thee.” (Proverbs 23: 7). The 2024 Presidential election is a classic example of emotional irrational thinking, and America is now poised to reap the whirlwind of devilish confusion. However, America: “Be not deceived: God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption: but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting.” (Galatians 6: 7-8). Hallelujah to the eternal King of Kings and want-to-be King Bashar al- Assad is now in exile in Russia. Reading is developmentally enlightening, especially reading the Bible. Therefore, the Bible emphatically states: “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written: for the time is at hand.” (Revelation 1: 3). When we think about the future the devil desires that we operate in fear, but God desires that we fear not. Hence, the future belongs to God. The past belongs to the devil, because it was imperfect. The present moment (NOW) belongs to us. Thus, we do not have to fear the future, because there are numerous fear nots in the Bible that we can rely upon. For example, “The Lord is my light and my salvation: whom shall, I fear? The lord is the strength of my life: of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked, even mine enemies and foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell…..Wait on the Lord: be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait, I say, on the Lord.” (Psalm 27: 1-2, 14). America, waiting on God is hard, not easy. It requires patience, self-sacrifice, and long suffering. David knew how to wait on the promise (s) of God. David was anointed King when he was (16) years old. For (14) years David was chased by a jealous King, Saul who desired to kill him. King David was known as a man after God’s own heart despite his sins. America despite our legalized institutionalized sins (racism, sexism, and classism) we shall see the glory of the coming of God, because: “as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). God shall create a new heaven and a new earth! Selah. Latest Articles Ketanji Brown Jackson to Appear on Broadway in Historic Role God’s Principles Of Giving Bullets vs Black Youth NEED PAST ISSUES? Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates Email address First Name Last Name Subscribe

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.