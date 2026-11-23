To get this all in motion, raise awareness so we can get the children at MoDo covered, we are planning a multi-church music flash mob singing planned performance date for December 11, 2026 – and still working on the venue, potentially a news event if you are interested.

If this resonates and you’d like to, I can arrange a joint interview with you and the Okumgbas about how a Sugar Land congregation became involved in feeding, housing, and educating children in Nigeria.

DEEPER DIVE : Critical issues our society faces: children in need of food, shelter, and education, homelessness, climate damage, energy waste, mega data center rejection, what if there is a positive convergence point? What if we can truly build bridges instead of walls and solve these problems with tools that are available, proven and even award-winning? What if kindness and civility return, replacing “Us and Them”?

When I was 14, I was a busboy at the Balinese in Galveston my first high school (Pasadena High) summer vacations. I have lived most of my life in the Houston Galveston area, except for about 14 years, on other assignments. I am currently in Sugar Land.

Part of how we plan to fund MoDo is by addressing two major global pain points the $6T worth of energy purchased that is rejected as thermal energy and does no meaningful work, which contributes to the climate change, earmarking a percentage of the commissions from the sales for MoDo and for SonLight.

We are building awareness on two fronts: compassion and kindness, and environmental victory by restoring some of the energy we wast

Over half of the world’s energy is lost as rejected heat https://youtu.be/QqDTn_lWu0w —-the inventor Dr. Stephane Bilodeau (multiple projects for IBM in Canada, won an international excellence in engineering ASHRAE award). TESS technology catches “heat,” more precisely thermal energy from -40 to over 800F, and can restore it to processes or above 130F, convert directly to electricity. We are in TESS Generation 5 and have proven 392 installations in Canada.

A little more “local boy” context for 10 years, from 1989 to 1999 I was called out of business to pastor a church that turned into a shelter for homeless families, SonLight Mission 1408 S. Friendswood Drive. About 3000 people came through our transitional shelter, more than half left with jobs and homes. Doug Stringer Ministries gave us an award for our work. I loved the work. I love seeing lives transformed with kindness and practical restructuring.

I am a ‘young’ 74-year-old cancer survivor, Michael Logan. In 1999, it was Y2K, the world ending, etc, and Friendswood was growing, city codes came in, and we had to close. I was back into business starting with an established engineering firm in Humble. My partner and I helped quadruple their best year and then we decided to be entrepreneurs. I have worked in operations or as a COO for specialty engineering companies for about 25 years.

In addition to the work with MoDo, we have opportunity to resurrect SonLight Mission, the shelter, by 2028 prayerfully, for homeless families here in Texas with a self-sustaining design.