To get this all in motion, raise awareness so we can get the children at MoDo covered, we are planning a multi-church music flash mob singing planned performance date for December 11, 2026 – and still working on the venue, potentially a news event if you are interested.
If this resonates and you’d like to, I can arrange a joint interview with you and the Okumgbas about how a Sugar Land congregation became involved in feeding, housing, and educating children in Nigeria.
DEEPER DIVE: Critical issues our society faces: children in need of food, shelter, and education, homelessness, climate damage, energy waste, mega data center rejection, what if there is a positive convergence point? What if we can truly build bridges instead of walls and solve these problems with tools that are available, proven and even award-winning? What if kindness and civility return, replacing “Us and Them”?
An appropriate holiday story, perhaps? MoDo provides poor children in Nigeria with food shelter and education. I was recently asked, by Dr. and Mrs. David Okumgba of Shiloh the Tabernacle of Praise in Sugar Land, to serve as Chairman of the MoDo Foundation | Transforming Lives Through Education.
When I was 14, I was a busboy at the Balinese in Galveston my first high school (Pasadena High) summer vacations. I have lived most of my life in the Houston Galveston area, except for about 14 years, on other assignments. I am currently in Sugar Land.
Part of how we plan to fund MoDo is by addressing two major global pain points the $6T worth of energy purchased that is rejected as thermal energy and does no meaningful work, which contributes to the climate change, earmarking a percentage of the commissions from the sales for MoDo and for SonLight.
We are building awareness on two fronts: compassion and kindness, and environmental victory by restoring some of the energy we wast
Over half of the world’s energy is lost as rejected heat https://youtu.be/QqDTn_lWu0w —-the inventor Dr. Stephane Bilodeau (multiple projects for IBM in Canada, won an international excellence in engineering ASHRAE award). TESS technology catches “heat,” more precisely thermal energy from -40 to over 800F, and can restore it to processes or above 130F, convert directly to electricity. We are in TESS Generation 5 and have proven 392 installations in Canada.
A little more “local boy” context for 10 years, from 1989 to 1999 I was called out of business to pastor a church that turned into a shelter for homeless families, SonLight Mission 1408 S. Friendswood Drive. About 3000 people came through our transitional shelter, more than half left with jobs and homes. Doug Stringer Ministries gave us an award for our work. I loved the work. I love seeing lives transformed with kindness and practical restructuring.
I am a ‘young’ 74-year-old cancer survivor, Michael Logan. In 1999, it was Y2K, the world ending, etc, and Friendswood was growing, city codes came in, and we had to close. I was back into business starting with an established engineering firm in Humble. My partner and I helped quadruple their best year and then we decided to be entrepreneurs. I have worked in operations or as a COO for specialty engineering companies for about 25 years.
In addition to the work with MoDo, we have opportunity to resurrect SonLight Mission, the shelter, by 2028 prayerfully, for homeless families here in Texas with a self-sustaining design.
To get this all in motion, raise awareness so we can get the children at MoDo covered, we are planning a multi-church music flash mob singing planned performance date for December 11, 2026 – and still working on the venue, potentially a news event if you are interested.
More background on the tech and how I met Dr. Bilodeau, through a connection through a group I worked with; scientists, inventors, entrepreneurs, and engineers in Austin in the early 2000’s called the Renewable Energy Institute.
As our Novacab TESS reboot to global launch after losing over five years to COVID, cancer, and several million in pledged grants and loans from NYSERDA in New York. I helped set up a distributorship for Stephane in 2025, then early this year he gave me global distribution and IP licensing rights. https://SidelCREN.com
I am serving as president of SidelCREN. We expect first international sales before January, first US by February or March 2027.
To help drive in business, our engineering team volunteered and will provide a no-cost engineering MSME supervised analysis for any large commercial or industrial facility to see if we are a fit for them.
THIS NEXT PART IS HUGE, Texas and globally: I have reached out to Governor-elect Hinojosa about this as well as Senator-elect Talarico. In March of this year, I was introduced to two other technologies for exhaust from boilers and powerplants: one, RPC, which catches all the particulate pollution, segregates exhaust and the SRU flue gas condenser channels the remaining C02 and water vapor exhaust to a commercial greenhouse.
I was invited to speak at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune, India last May, and met with several governmental and industry officials. A group there is negotiating with me for a license to make the TESS there. Currently TESS is made to order at a fabrication facility in North Carolina. We hope to have a plant in Texas by 2028.
Sugar mills: (ironically, I am living in Sugar Land – whose mill has been shut down since 2003, for the studies certified by licensed professional engineers: 20% reduction in energy consumption, 40-60% reduction in water for cooling, and a better sugar yield. RESULT for coal and gas powerplant: ~9% reduction in fuel consumption, 50% reduction in water for cooling, and 25% increase in electricity output. 3 technologies that combined can roll back the damage to the climate by making fossil fuels power plants and industries dependent on fossil fuels far more efficient and in some cases near zero emissions. (The coal and gas power plant market for us is about a $1.8T opportunity.)
In my work for engineering companies, I typically coordinate systems for optimizing market development activity. Stephane was looking to go past the one off 392 batteries installed in Canada to the world stage.
He hired me late 2017, I took the job at no pay when a friend, NASA engineer, validated it for me. We went for TESS global launch late 2019, December I got cancer, the world got COVID, our teams could not get across the border to each other between the US and Canada, we lost over $5M in grant and matching funds from New York’s NYSERDA. So, we pressed on.
We plan to use a share of revenues from the business to care for “the least of these,” widows, orphans, refugees – as many as we can, wherever we can. We are working with “boots on the ground” ministries to the poor in India, Pakistan, and of course Nigeria as well as here. We can change the world.
“What if” community data center? We sent these to Governor-elect Hinojosa and Senator-elect Talarico.
One of my anthems is a Pink Floyd song, “On the Turning Away” – I can almost hit Gilmore’s vocals. One line “no more turning away from the weak and the weary.” Now is the time. In so many areas.