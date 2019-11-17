Sickle Cell Disease Discussion with David Charleston

Story and Photo Credit Burnest Carter

PRAIRIE VIEW – For Sickle Cell Disease awareness month, the Prairie View Chapter Top Teens and Top Ladies had a distinguished professional from the community, Mr. David Charleston, to speak to the group. Mr. Charleston, a 1974 Waller High School graduate earned his Bachelor and Master degrees from Huston-Tillotson College and Prairie View A&M University, respectively and is the Pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church.

In Mr. Charleston’s talk on Sickle Cell, he talked about how he is a sickle cell trait and what it means to have a crisis. Mr. Charleston also showed a slide presentation and passed out handouts to explain the disease in its entirety. At the end of the presentation, there was a question and answer period with the Ladies and Teens followed by an appreciation gift being handed to the speaker.