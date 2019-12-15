Service ‘shout out’: US Navy’s Tristan Edwards of Houston

PHILIPPINE SEA — We at African American News and Issues always honor and respect our great service men and women proudly protecting our country.
We salute Ensign Tristan Edwards, from Houston, who serves as a safety officer on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Edwards recently conducted a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7).
Milius is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
Keep making us proud Edwards!
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) approaches the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) to conduct a replenishment-at-sea. Milius is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Franklin Jones, from Oneida, Tenn., fires a shot line from the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7) during a replenishment-at-sea. Milius is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
Ensign Tristan Edwards, from Houston, stands by as a safety officer as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 3rd Class Joseph Martinez, from Sasebo, Japan, left, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Angel Trinidad, from Philadelphia, handle line on the forecastle as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7). Milius is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
Sailors handle line on the forecastle as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7). Milius is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
Seaman Ricky Sarau, from Philadelphia, operates the sliding pad-eye as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7). Milius is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
Note: An ‘Ensign’ is the junior commissioned officer rank in the United States Navy, the United States Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps, and the PHS Commissioned Corps. This rank is also used in the U.S. Maritime Service and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.