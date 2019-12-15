Service ‘shout out’: US Navy’s Tristan Edwards of Houston

PHILIPPINE SEA — We at African American News and Issues always honor and respect our great service men and women proudly protecting our country.

We salute Ensign Tristan Edwards, from Houston, who serves as a safety officer on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Edwards recently conducted a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7).

Milius is underway conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific region while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

Keep making us proud Edwards!

Note: An ‘Ensign’ is the junior commissioned officer rank in the United States Navy, the United States Coast Guard, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps, and the PHS Commissioned Corps. This rank is also used in the U.S. Maritime Service and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps.