PV’s Top Teens Welcomes New Members

l-r Teens Zaire Livingston, Taila Cook, MaKenzie and Carrington Woolridge, Leah C. Elliott, Tania Livingston, and Kiera Hines. The back row pictures Teens Keshawn Hawkins, Chapter President, Justin Lewis, Esaiyah Jones, Mahaley Smith, Nylah Gray, Milan Semien, Octavia Dawson-Scott, Keshanna Hawkins, Chapter Financial Secretary, Robert Watson, Chapter Reporter, Jarius Turner, and Tommy Cook, Jr. Not pictured are new member Shira Patton, Jeremiah Milton, Chapter Chaplain, Joshua Milton, Chapter Historian, and Ayeshia Smith, Chapter Vice President.

By Burnest Carter

PRAIRIE VIEW – In an effort to increase membership, the Prairie View Chapter recently, embraced a new group of energetic young people. There was a ritualistic ceremony followed by a pinning ceremony. For the pinning ceremony, Teen members and Ladies pinned prospective new members. At the conclusion of the event, Lady Gwendolyn Carter, the First Vice President of the Prairie View Chapter of Top Ladies and Teen Keshawn Hawkins, the Chapter President of Top Teens gave remarks welcoming the new members. Immediately following the remarks, refreshments were served.