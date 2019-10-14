Mrs. Ruby Mosley

By Rebecca S. Jones

Ruby Lee Sanders Mosley is the oldest daughter born to Rosa Bell and Willie Sanders on April 25, 1929. Born in Mexia, Mosley is a retired educator, life-long community activist, humanitarian and a devout Christian.

At the age of 16, Ruby graduated from Woodland High School. Afterwards, she became a certified beautician at Franklin Beauty College. She utilized that skill to finance her higher learning. She relocated to Houston in 1948 and met the love of her life, Melvin, together they birthed three daughters, Carrie, Wanda and Marilyn.

After completing her studies at Prairie View A&M University, University of Houston and University of Texas-Austin, she worked as a Health Coordinator with Gulf Coast Community Services. It was there, that she really found her niche and became the great Acreage Homes’ advocate so many have come to love and adore. Mosley received training in community organizing from Alex Branch – a former community leader in Acreage Home. She would go on to work tirelessly advocating to provide water, sewer and city services to areas in Houston that still had outhouses. She also partnered with KPRC-TX Channel 2, Napolean Johnson who also assisted with her cause.

In 1982, Mosley worked as a City of Houston Community Service Supervisor. During this position, she worked to provide necessary services to the children and senior citizens in the Cuney Homes. Through her works, a school was established and named in her honor, Ruby Mosley Parental Technology Center. The center is located inside M.C. Williams Middle School located at 6100 Knox in the heart of Acreage Home.

As a result of her undying love and passion for the residents of Acreage Home, on February 05, 2011, Mosley was recognized by the City of Houston for her commitment and service to the community; and the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center Auditorium was named in her honor.

Today, Mosley serves on the Old Acres Homes Citizen Council, the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center Community Advisory Board and the Police Positive Interaction Program Board. She is a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where she has served since 1949. She has been a faithful and diligent steward who has served as President of the Choir Board and Secretary of the Trustee Board at Mount Pleasant.