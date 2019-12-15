Living Legend: Birdie Lee Chadwick

HOUSTON- Longtime Third Ward resident, Birdie Lee Chadwick, recently celebrated her 100th birthday on November 29 with a host of family and friends who flew in from all around the country to celebrate with her at Laurenzo’s restaurant in the Heights. At the party, Chadwick was presented with a proclamation from the City of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Office, honoring her with a Birdie Lee Coleman Chadwick Day.

Chadwick is reportedly one of the first African-American beauticians in Houston to integrate salons, eventually opening and operating her own salon and social club. Early in her career, she was also active in the preparation, training and development of young ladies in pageantry.

After retiring in the early nineties, Chadwick remained active with her organizations, as well as her church, Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Third Ward, where she has been a member for many years.

She is also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks organizations.

Chadwick is not the only member of her family to become a centenarian. Her sister, Annie Mae Mack, died earlier this summer just six days before her 102nd birthday. The sisters lived only a couple of miles apart for almost 50 years.