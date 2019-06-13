Thank You for Making 2nd Aldine Pre-K Festival a Success

The Aldine PreK Festival took place Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blanson Career and Technical Education High School.

The event ensured families learned about the District’s award-winning early education programs and resources that are available to their families and children. It was also a great opportunity to enroll eligible 4-year-olds in prekindergarten.

Each school with a prekindergarten program had representatives on hand to share information about their campus and the benefits of early childhood education.

Also present were many sponsors and partners including the Children’s Museum Houston, Good Reason Houston, Harris County Public Library, Houston Public Library, Texas Children’s Hospital, YMCA, and the Houston Zoo.

Sponsors, partners, District leadership and volunteers put in hours of work before and during the event. If you made your way on to campus early, you may have seen them setting up.

With that being said, the real success came from the families and their children. Without you, the event would have been a bust! Many of you were seen chatting with the campus staff, sponsors and partners. Thank you for coming out. District leaders saw many families grabbing early childhood education information, enrolling eligible 4-year-olds in prekindergarten, getting children immunized and taking some free books home.

Your contribution and interest help the District better understand our families’ needs and how we can best help our students. If you didn’t get a chance to make it to the festival, visit AldineISD.org/PreK to learn more about the program and how to enroll your child online.

Source/Photo credit: Mike Keeney-Aldine I.S.D.