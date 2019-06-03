ST. PHILIP’S COLLEGE ANNOUNCES SIGN-UP WEB PAGE FOR ITS PART IN THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY STATE HOLIDAY EDITION JUNETEENTH PARADE

The 40th anniversary of Juneteenth as an official Texas State Holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States is considered a special event project on the timeline of a college that was originated in 1898 for the daughters of former U.S. slaves

SAN ANTONIO (May 31, 2019) –––St. Philip’s College announced today an update to its 40th Official State Holiday Juneteenth Parade web site that allows guests to sign up virtually to join the college in the event. Guests who use the online sign up option https://www.alamo.edu/spc/juneteenth will help the college determine who is joining the institution in the parade June 15 beginning at 10 a.m. at Sam Houston High School at 4635 E. Houston St., and ending at Comanche Park #2 at 2600 Rigsby Ave. The lineup for march participants traditionally begins at 8:30 a.m., and spectators generally seat themselves well in advance of the 10 a.m. start time.

As the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, Juneteenth Freedom Day is considered a special event project on the timeline of a college that was originated in 1898 for the daughters of former U.S. slaves. The march is the traditional signature element of the college’s engagement with the local organizers of Juneteenth events. In addition to supporting the event as a sponsor, the college welcomes all to join its contingent of students and employees in the 2019 Juneteenth Freedom Parade lineup on June 15. Online sign-up facilitates the participation of families, businesses and individuals.

For full details on the college’s observance, contact college Juneteenth Freedom Day project co-chairs John Martin (director of student conduct and Title IX programs) at jmartin139@alamo.edu and Ruben Guerrero (senior multimedia specialist) at rguerrero@alamo.edu.

Oscar Vicks shares longstanding leadership of the Juneteenth Parade with his spouse and co-chair Doris Vicks.

New-for-2019, the parade organizers have launched a web site to optimize the spectator and participant experience for families and individuals, along with a customer service telephone number and email address.

At the Juneteenth Coalition web page, Vicks explains that visitors can learn more of the statesman who originated Texas legislation for the Juneteenth Holiday in 1979. The innovative statesman is The Honorable Albert Edwards, a 28-year member of the Texas legislature from Houston’s House District 146. “I keep up with Al, who lives in Houston. I was there in Austin when the official bill was passed in 1979, and he was there as well,” said Vicks. “At our web page, it is our intention to list everything everyone is doing to celebrate Juneteenth, and event contributions are welcome. It’s on a Wednesday this year, and we want anyone who believes in freedom to come out,” said Vicks.

Parade organizers have also announced online that the grand marshal for the parade is a local hero in the fields of national security and civil rights—fourth generation San Antonian Oliver W. Hill. Hill is retired from serving with Kelly Air Force Base for more than 37 years in Military City USA, including program management of the Department of Defense Dog Center. Giving back in Military City USA and beyond, Hill served twice as leader of the San Antonio Branch NAACP with appointments in 1997 and 2011. As leader of the association’s host city team, Oliver Hill was active in the success of the association’s 109th Annual Convention held for the first time in San Antonio during the summer of 2018. This was after host-leading the November 2017 San Antonio stop of the NAACP Listening Tour of public meetings.

For details on participating in the coalition’s 2019 program, reach the Juneteenth Parade co-chairs at (210) 449-4180, sonn252@aol.com or (210) 289-7683.

Archival images of St. Philip’s College participants in the 2017 and 2018 SPC Juneteenth Project are a reminder that all are welcome to participate with the college in the 2019 event which marks the 40th