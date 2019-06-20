SSLW Announce Free and Open to the Public Programs

Fort Bend County & Beyond. Suburban Sugar Land Women & Partners continue celebrating their 30th ServiceVersary by providing free, open to the public, and ongoing programs to infants, children, youth, and adults. Each SSLW dual Member|Partner is committed to provide quarterly projects and donate/secure tax – deductible donations. Proceeds benefit ongoing programs, projects, and scholarships. Programs are: Seniors Enrichment; Families Outreach; Infants – Young Adults Development; Scholarships & Support; Phenomenal Partners; & Community Involvement.

SEPTEMBER

• ( 21) Parents & Youth Financial Literacy, 10:30am-12noon, First Colony Library, Conference Room. Limited Seating, jharmon@pdq.net by Sept18.

• ( 24) 4th Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, sslw89@gmail.com

• Hygiene for Homeless, febe1014@yahoo.com

• Fall Pre School Books Drive, jedison925@sbcglobal.net

OCTOBER

• (1 – 31) Installation of Smoke Alarms and Replace Batteries, moseaustin1@gmail.com

• ( 1-10), Fort Bend Countywide Colleges & Scholarships’ Fairs ,harris_marvelyn@att.net

• ( 26 ) 4th Sat, Make A Difference Day, donishasmith21@gmail.com

• Collaborations and Special Requests, sslw89@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

· Pet Food Drive for Seniors: alisa.laddie@gmail.com |

• ( 02) Adopt – A – Park, Quarterly Clean Up: sslw89@gmail.com

• Families Outreach:moseaustin1@gmail.com

· Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that encourages annual donations to non profits on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Donations appreciated – sslw.org.

Together, we transform lives!

Mose Austin & Mable Scott Austin

Founder, CEO, & Lifetime Partners

Suburban Sugar Land Women (SSLW)

Volunteer, Incorporated, 501C3, Fort Bend & Beyond, Collaborative, Service Organization Since 1989

Post Office Box 2384

Sugar Land, Texas 77487, USA

713.256.7953@office

sslw89@gmail.com

www.sslw.org

Infants, Children, Youth, and Adults receive free services and resources.

Your Annual Partnership Donation ($300 – $25,000) funds programs & scholarships.

All donations are tax deductible in accordance with IRS guidelines.

Thanks for donating your human services and financial resources!

