Jack Yates High Alumni Candlelight Vigil Honoring George Floyd

HOUSTON – The Jack Yates High School Alumni is holding a candlelight vigil in honor of Alumnus Lion, George Floyd, Class of 1993.

WHAT: The Candlelight Vigil honors the memory of George Floyd, a native son raised in Houston’s Third Ward. Mr. Floyd was murdered during an encounter with Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day 2020. The Alumni of Jack Yates is deeply saddened and enraged over the senseless murder of our beloved Lion. We wish to express our support for the family and friends of Mr. Floyd. We along with millions of others across the world demand Justice for this Injustice.

We are asking all current and former Jack Yates Alumni to wear Crimson and Gold. Due to COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be enforced and those attending are requested to wear masks and gloves.

Please bring your candle for the ceremony.

WHEN:

Monday, June 8, 2020

7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Jack Yates High School Football Field, 3650 Alabama St, Houston, Texas 77004

“Please, I can’t breathe. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. They’re going to kill me.”

-George Floyd