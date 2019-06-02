Five Days of Fun in the “Show Me City”: 17th Annual Juneteenth Celebration Will Feature Music, Art, Food & an Outdoor Movie

Source & Image courtesy of Missouri City

The Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (MCJCF) will celebrate its 17th annual festivities by hosting five days of fun-filled activities from June 17 – 23, 2019. This annual celebration is a family oriented, educational and a cultural experience that will include art exhibits, a movie in the park, the annual “One Mile of Smiles” parade and live music entertainment.

The mission of MCJCF is to bring positive attention to the African-American community while celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation. Mark your calendars and plan to attend the following celebrations:

MONDAY – JUNE 17

Scholarship Golf Tournament

• Quail Valley Golf Course, 2880 La Quinta Dr.

• Registration begins at 7 a.m.

• Tournament begins at 8 a.m. (shotgun start)

• Admission for an individual is $125

• Admission for a team of four is $500

• Award categories:

o Elected officials

o Women

o Over-all winner

Register online at www.mcjcf.com. The funds raised in the MCJCF Scholarship Golf Tournament provide scholarships for deserving Missouri City/Fort Bend County students.

THURSDAY – JUNE 20

Community Service Awards Gala

• City Centre at Quail Valley, 2880 La Quinta Dr.

• Reception at 6 p.m.

• Gala at 7 p.m.

• Keynote Speaker – Dr. Ruth J. Simmons, President of Prairie View A&M University

• Admission for an individual seat is $100

• Cost for a table (10 seats) is $1,000.

This year’s host State Rep. Ron Reynolds, who serves as Honorary Chair for the MCJCF gala, will recognize the Community Service Honorees. MCJCF will recognize District Attorney Brian M. Middleton, Judge Teana Watson and Judge Toni Wallace. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mcjcf.com.

FRIDAY – JUNE 21

Family Fun Day in the Park

• Hunters Glen Park, 1340 Independence Blvd.

• Family-fun activities begin at 4 p.m.

• The featured film “Black Panther” will be shown at dusk

Family Fun Day in the Park is a free event for everyone to enjoy.

SATURDAY – JUNE 22

MCJCF “One Mile of Smiles” Parade

• Runs along Texas Parkway (FM 2234) from Court Road to Lexington Boulevard turning right on Pine Hollow ending at Hunters Glen Park

• Begins at 7 p.m.

• This is a free event open to the general public

• Street closures

o Texas Parkway at Court Road to Buffalo Run: 5 p.m. until parade is over

o Lexington Boulevard: 5 p.m. until parade is over

o Pine Hollow: 5 p.m. until parade is over

o Independence Boulevard: 5 p.m. until parade is over

o Grand Park (From Texas Parkway to Independence): 8 a.m. until midnight

The “One Mile of Smiles” Parade is another exciting event MCJCF provides featuring local marching bands, civic groups, corporations, floats, dignitaries and much more. To participate in the parade, log on to www.mcjcf.com.

SATURDAY – JUNE 22

Festival Under the Stars

• Hunters Glen Park, 1340 Independence Blvd.

• From 6 – 11 p.m.

• This is a free event open to the general public

Plan to enjoy the soulful voice of Keith Washington and the R&B sounds of Cherelle at the Juneteenth Celebration Festival Under the Stars. For more information, log on to www.mcjcf.com.

Cherelle and Keith Washington are scheduled to perform at the 2019 MCJCF Festival Under the Stars

SUNDAY – JUNE 23

“It Takes A Village” Art Project Curated by Code Blahk Entertainment

• Community Center in the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Pkwy.

• Doors open at 2

• This is a free event open to the general public

The “It Takes a Village” Community Art Exhibit will showcase the work of regional artists. The exhibits will be for all ages to enjoy!

For more information about this year’s events, please visit www.mcjcf.com.

For more information about Missouri City, please watch the City website: www.missouricitytx.gov, like us on Facebook—fb/MissouriCityTX, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat—@MissouriCityTX and Nextdoor, watch Missouri City Television (Ch. 16 on Comcast and Ch. 99 on AT&T U-verse) or download the MCTX Mobile app (available for free in Google Play and the Apple app store.)