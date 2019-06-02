Aldine Pre-K Festival Set for June 8

Aldine ISD is collaborating with Good Reason Houston to promote an opportunity for families to enroll their eligible 4-year-olds into prekindergarten.

The Aldine PreK Festival on June 8 will give families an opportunity to learn about the prekindergarten programs across the district. Families will be able to talk directly with program leaders and administration.

Additionally, families will able to visit with various partners across the city of Houston. They can also take advantage of free immunizations and health screenings for children.

Aldine PreK Festival Information

•When: Saturday, June 8

•Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•Where: Blanson CTE High School (311 West Road • Houston, TX 77038)

•Free lunch and carnival snacks will be provided.

Opportunities

•Parents will be able to register their eligible children on-site for PreK. To enroll on site, bring your child’s birth certificate, immunization record, and proof of address (e.g. utility bill with address).

•Texas Children’s Hospital mobile clinic will provide free vaccinations to children 0-18 who do not have insurance, are underinsured or have Medicaid. (Please bring vaccination records.)

•Hearing screening

•Language testing

Counselors will answer parents’ questions about meeting children’s educational needs.

Activities

Families and children will have the chance to come eye to eye with fascinating ambassador animals and engage withHouston Zoo Educators.

•Children’s Museum of Houston will provide family fun and children’s activities.

•The YMCA of Greater Houston will have some activities in the gym as well as share information about their programs and initiatives to promote healthy families and communities.

•The Barbara Bush Foundation Houston Literacy Foundation will give away books to develop young readers’ reading skills. The Foundation’s goal is to expose children to books early in life to create a pathway to success in life.

•Harris County Public Library

Houston Public Library

As well as activities and games for the whole family!

For information about Aldine ISD’s prekindergarten program, eligibility requirements or to enroll online, visit AldineISD.org/PreK. To view the websites of each school offering the PreK program, visitAldineISD.org/EC/PK/KSchools. Call the campus your child is zoned to if you have more questions about the PreK program or would like to visit the school for a tour.

Parents who are unsure which campus their child is zoned to can find out by using the School Locator tool.

Join us at the Aldine PreK Festival on June 8! Help create a better future for our children, families, and communities!

