Emancipation Proclamation Mural

HOUSTON – Moses Adams, Jr., retired Houston Independent School District teacher and Texas Southern University Arts Department graduate created a mural of slaves brought to America. The mural tells a story of how slaves were brought over in slave ships and sold to slave owners.

Once they were sold, they were brutally beaten and abused. Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass laid the foundation for slaves to escape with the help of the Underground Railroad abolitionist. When President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation for slavery to be abolished in 1863, Texas didn’t get the news until June 19, 1865.