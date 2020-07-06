Early voting for second-round primary elections underway

Share this article



HOUSTON – Early voting for the July 14 runoff primaries began on Monday, June 29 and will end on Friday, July 10. A total of 57 voting centers will be open from 7 am to 7 pm each day, with the following exceptions:

The polls will be closed on July 3 and 4 to observe the July 4 holiday;

On Sunday, July 5, the polls are open from 10 am to 7 pm

On the last day of early voting, Friday, July 10, the polls will be open for extended hours from 7 am to 10 pm to accommodate voters who wish to cast their ballot before Election Day, July 14.

“Our office is doing everything possible to ensure that polling places are managed safely and efficiently,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “All venues will observe social distancing, provide personal protective equipment for poll workers and all voters who need it, and ensure consistent disinfection of voting machines.”

The Harris County Clerk’s Office has been working with health officials to understand what can be done to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, but voters must also take safety measures. Click here for tips and information on “Voting Security”.

“We encourage registered voters to request a ballot by mail if they are eligible. If you want to vote in person, we recommend that you vote early in less crowded places to minimize contact with other voters,” added Hollins. “You can also help by downloading your sample ballot at home and making your selections before you go to the polls. You can take your sample ballot with you and reduce the time you spend in the voting booth. ”

Please note that if you voted in the March primaries, you can only vote in the second round of the same party. Individual sample ballots for both parties and a list of early voting locations are available at HarrisVotes.com. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the second round primary is Thursday, July 2 (received, without postage).

