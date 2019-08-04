Rotary Club of Hermann Park 59th Annual Dinner/Installation

Source/Photo credit: Provost Studios

The Rotary Club of Hermann Park recently held its 59th Annual Dinner/Installation Ceremony

and Special Community Awards.

The theme, “Economic Empowerment”. The objective of Rotary is to encourage and foster ideals of service. There are 33,000 Rotary Clubs in 200 Countries, with 1.2 million business and professional leaders, all volunteering their time and talents to serve their community and the world.

George Williams, Chair, Bylaws Committee and a 12-year Rotarian, served as Master of

Ceremonies. Color Guards, The Civil Air Patrol, TS-179 Thunderbird Squadron U.S. Air Force Auxiliary. Dr. Kenneth King, Treasurer and a 30-year Rotarian recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the salute to the United States & Texas flags.

The National Anthem was sung by Shantia Hicks and the welcome was presented by Arnetta Hicks-Murray, Secretary.

The event was held at the Hermann Park Golf Course Clubhouse and a delicious dinner

was prepared by Chef Erica Elizondo and staff, under the magnificent leadership of Bryon

Cook, Manager. Jacquie Baly, TV & Radio Personality-Fox 26 KRTH/KSEV was the keynote speaker.

New members were installed by past Governor Bill Palko. New members include: Arnetta Hicks-Murray, Jerry Shepherd, Norris Aikens, Dr. Lynn Dixon-Forest, Dayne Simpson, Esq.,

Nekisha Pickney, LoRette Brock, Tracy Scott and Reginald Christy.

The installation of officers was conducted by President Warren Houston, Esq. with the assistance of past Governors, Bill Palko (2017-2018) and Carmen Cuneo (2018-2019).

Rotary Club officers include: Arnetta Hicks-Murray, Secretary; Georgia D. Provost,

Treasurer; Norris Aikens, Director; Jerry Shepherd, Sergeant At Arms; Rev. John Fields,

Chaplain; George Williams, Bylaws Chair; Dr. Lynn Dixon-Forest, Membership Chair;

Nekisha Pickney, Public Image Chair; LoRette Brock, Service Project Chair; Tracy Scott,

Vocational Service Chair; Reginald Christy, Education Chair; Ted Weisgal, Foundation Chair;

Dr. Gerardo Cabrere-Meza, International Chair; Ted Weisgal, Interact Club and Dr. Robert

Ford, Rotaract Club.

The President Elect, Warren Houston, Esq. was installed by Carmen Cuneo, Rotary District

Governor, 2018-2019. President Warren delivered his President’s Address and received

a Commendation Letter from Senator Ted Cruz presented by R.W. Bray.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the Paul Harris Fellow Awards which were presented to: Warren Houston, President Elect, Georgia D. Provost, Past President and Dr. Gerardo Cabrere-Meza, International Chair, was presented by Jim Leon, Assistant Governor (2017-2019), past governors, Carmen Cuneo and Bill Palko.

The Community Honorees were: The Honorable Dr. Bobby Wilson, Texas Southern University,

The L. Lloyd Woods Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Shell Oil Endowed Chaired Professor of Environmental Toxicology. The award read: The Honorable Dr. Bobby Wilson, Texas Southern University, “Educator of the Year”. Dr. Bobby Wilson is one of the most innovative minds in grant writing for Higher Education. His proposals have secured millions of dollars to enhance educational opportunities for students.

Honorable Dr. Lee P. Brown,” History Maker Award”. The first Black Chief of Police,

first Black Mayor, City of Houston and a former Distinguished Professor at Texas Southern University.

Dr. Jimmy Cooper, the first Black Rotarian in Houston, Vocational Chair, Historian and

a Rotarian for 45 years. He was funeralized a few weeks before the award presentation.

Special guests, Sue Wittie, Esq.; Dr. Robert Galloway; Mr.& Mrs. Leroy Dunn; Hon.

Johnny D. Gentry, Jr.; Jerome Hudson, Manvel City Council; Hon. Bill Littlejohn, Judge;

Grand Lady Cynthia Larkin; Mr. & Mrs. Lesil Mims; Dr. & Mrs. Bruce Prince; Hon. Vince

Ryan, County Attorney; Dr. & Mrs. Renard Thomas; Dr. Rasoul Saneifard, TSU Interim Provost

& VP for Academics; Dr. Theodis Gamet; Nissi Hamilton; Cher Dawson and Bishop D. Kimathi

& Mrs. Cynthia Nelson, Shrine of the Black Madonna.

The Rotary Four-Way Test was presented by Dr. Gerardo Cabrere-Meza and assisted by

Jim Leon, Assistant Governor (2017-2019). The Rotary Four-Way Test, Of things we think,

say, or do…first, Is it the TRUST? second…Is it FAIR to all concerned? third…will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIP? Have FUN!!

The Rotary Club of Hermann Park meet every Tuesday, 6p.m. at the Hermann Park Golf

Course Clubhouse, 2155 N. MacGregor at Almeda Road. The public is invited, and ALL SEATS ARE FREE!!