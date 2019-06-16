PV’s Top Teen Receives Scholarship

PRAIRIE VIEW – Through the Prairie View chapter of Top Teens of America and the Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated, Teen Dionna Mayes recently, received the scholastic, Lakendre’a Smith Moore Recognition award at Waller High School’s award ceremony.

This year, the Prairie View chapter was honored to have former Teen LaKendre’a to donate funds towards a scholarship named, in her honor. LaKendre’a is also the daughter of Lady Ruth Smith.

Teen Dionna Mayes fulfilled the requirement throughout her three years by her participation in area conferences, beautification projects, attendance in several walks, Alzheimer’s and March for Babies and the UNCF youth gala.

Source/Photo credit: T.L.O.D.