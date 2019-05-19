Prairie View’s T.L.O.D. Honored

PRAIRIE VIEW – Even though, the Prairie View Chapter Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated calendar year for 2018-2019 is coming to a close, the time does not stop these two ladies for continuing their mission of community service. Recently, Lady Patsy Jackson recognized two ladies for their time, commitment, and hard work with the Prairie View Chapter.

Lady Gwendolyn Carter, one of the ladies honored, received the presidential award for her exemplary leadership and contribution to the programs and projects for over forty years. Lady Burnest Carter, the other honoree, accepted the Top Lady of the Year Award for her hard work and dedication for the past years with the youth group of the Prairie View Chapter.

Courtesy of Prairie View Chapter Top Ladies of Distinction