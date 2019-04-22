P.V. Resident Honored

PRAIRIE VIEW-Recently, Mrs. Gwendolyn Carter received a very distinguished award for her community service at the Top Ladies of Distinction (TLOD), Incorporated Area I Conference in Houston, Texas.

As it was noted at the public award ceremony, Mrs. Carter is a retired educator and a resident of Prairie View for 63 years where she has been volunteering as a meal delivery driver for Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels program since September 2008 in Waller County.

To date, she has help deliver over 6000 meals. Wow, what a committed worker!

Photo Credit: Top Ladies of Distinction (TLOD)