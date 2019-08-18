New Generation Youth Ministry Bible Competition

Source and Photo courtesy of Julienne King

New Generation Youth Ministry (NGYM) is a youth ministry for local youth in the City of Houston. It was a vision given to a group of Pastors of how to engage the youth of today to keep them connected to the Word of God. In 2008, the Board of Directors was formed to carry out the vision throughout the city.

The Board of Directors include: (Pastor) Dr. B. Osho, (Pastor) Dr. Ayodeji Awe, Pastor Kayode Kolawole, Rev. Bolatito Popoala, Bro. Femi Alaka, and Pastor Adetokunbo Obasa, who have all remained committed to fulfilling NGYM’s vision. Children from ages 4-19 are given books of the Bible to study verses of scripture to memorize, stories of the Bible to color, and verses of the Bible to locate in a yearly summer Tournament. Youth from all over the city come together after months of studying and practicing competing for prizes.

When the vision started, there were only 5 churches that were a part of the ministry. With each year, the number of participating churches has grown to the current number of 37 churches.

Of the 37 churches that were involved in this year’s competition, 19 actively participated in the competition. The 19 churches that participated in this year’s Bible Tournament included: Apostolic Faith, Assembly of the Living Word, Church of the Nation, Divine Connection Christian Center, Fountain of Life International, Chapel of Restoration, Height of Zion, House of David, Houston South Four Square, International Way of Life, King’s Palace (RCCG), New Life Chapel (RCCG), Our Savior’s Church, Pavilion of Redemption, Temple Rebuilder Ministry, Tender Care Ministry, World Prayer Ministry, Harvest Point Ministry, and Jesus People Chapel International.

The judges for this year’s Bible Tournament Competition were: Deacon Adewomi Adeniyi, Minister Abiola Adesina, Bro. Femi Alaka, Dr. Julienne King, and Elder Samuel Olukosi.

There were five areas of competition and the churches that won those competitions are as follows: Children Painting Category: 1st place, House of David; 2nd place, Harvest Point and 3rd place, Houston Four Square.

In the Oral Quiz Category, 1st place, Houston Four Square; 2nd place, Apostolic Faith and 3rd place, King’s Palace. For the Written Quiz Category, 1st and 2nd place, King’s Palace and 3rd place, Houston Four Square.

The Memory Verse Category winners, 1st place, Tender Care Ministry; 2nd place, House of David and 3rd place, King’s Palace. NGYM’s Sword Drill Category winners, 1st place, Houston Four Square; 2nd place, House of David and 3rd place, Harvest Point. In the final Poetry Category winners, 1st place, House of David; 2nd place, Apostolic Church and 3rd place, King’s Palace.

Concluding, the Bible Tournament was a tremendous success and created a renewed sense of spirituality for participants and attendees alike.