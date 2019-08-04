Business Community Reception

HOUSTON – President of the Acres Homes Historical Society, Raynetta Glenn, recently hosted a reception for Business Owner, John Irving. North Houston residents welcomed the new furniture store and agreed it was important to the survival of the community for new businesses to plant roots ensuring growth.

Chairman Warren Fitzgerald Muhammad of the Acres Home Chamber for Business & Economic Development was in attendance. Other chamber members were present along with Outreach Coordinator, Anthony Stewart and longtime community leaders, Sammy Dryer and Ollie Hawkins.

Candidate Leticia Plummer shared her vision for the city and listened to the concerns. Several small business owners expressed their interest in joining the chamber and other organizations for positive change for the future. Overall, the reception was a success.

Photo credit: Anthony Stewart