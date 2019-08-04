By Rebecca S. Jones

HOUSTON – Gloria Jean Hines hails from Shreveport, Louisiana. She was born on November 17, 1933 and was adopted at birth by her Great Uncle and his wife who raised her into adulthood. As the only child, Gloria often found herself lonely. Therefore, when she became a woman and married, she cherished her five sons and two daughters.

Having lost a grandchild some years ago, Gloria’s love for her family continues today through her 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She says, “I am so happy today and after having my kids and grandkids in my life, they have filled an empty void that was once there.”

It is because of this that Gloria hosts her Annual Grandchildren’s Day on August 3. The gathering was first held in her daughter’s backyard in 2005. Since then, the Hines continue to observe their family tradition by designing t-shirts, eating, dining and having a clean family fellowship on this day. Mrs. Hines is a resident of the Acreage Homes community.

Photo credit: Shekin Hines