By Marcus Glenn

HOUSTON – Black United Fund of Texas, Nature Heritage Society, Four W’s Fishing Team and a group of professional Black outdoorsmen created the Agriculture Science Conservation Camp to expose youth to careers in agriculture and conservation.

The Acres Home Chamber for Business & Economic Development recently, had 21 participants from both the Acres Homes and Missouri City communities. During the week long day camp, participants had a chance to learn about marine biology from Mr. Bill Balboa Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologist and also dissected a shark.

They also visited three local farms, RST BioScience where they learned about aquaponics; Seeds of the Soil where they learned about raised bed growing systems, chickens and rabbits and the Big City Gardener’s garden at Kashmere Multi Service Center, where they learned about composting and adding soil amendments to help plants and trees grow.

Continuing, participants learned about law enforcement and conservation from Game Warden Lt. Kevin Malonson, before visiting the R&S Deer Ranch to expose the youth to agri-business and conservation. While at the ranch, activities included: archery with Mr. Kendrick Gray; fishing with Mr. Greg Akins; boater safety education Mr. Thomas and kayaking with Mr. Willard Franklin.

Additionally, participants competed in a fishing tournament won by Mr. Kyle Brown. After the R&S Deer Ranch visit, participants concluded the camp with a tour of the campus of Prairie View A&M University.

We’d like to thank our partners and sponsors, the Acres Homes Chamber for Business & Economic Development, TPWD, Mr. Roy Malonson, State Rep. Jarvis Johnson and Bea Dot Catering, Drew Academy, Bethel Place Church and our awesome volunteers.

For more information please visit agconservationcamp.org and buftexas.org.

Photo courtesy of Marcus Glenn