2 Houston area women shot, killed over New Year’s holiday

By: Isaiah Robinson

HOUSTON – Authorities were investigating the deaths of two Houston area women who were shot and killed in two different sides of town over the New Year’s holiday.

One shooting appears to be accidental, while the other was more of a targeted attack, according to reports.

In southeast Houston, 79-year-old Owena McHenry, as identified by her sister, was found shot in the head in her Sunnyside home in the 5800 block of Flamingo Drive.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, because this was the second time officers responded to her home for a shooting report on the same day.

Family members said around 1 a.m., someone went to McHenry’s bedroom window and fired seven shots at her bed, but she was not hurt.

Less than 22 hours later, police returned to the home after McHenry’s daughter and grandson found her dead around 10:30 p.m.

At this time, police do not have a motive or suspect in the case.

And in northwest Harris County, Texas nurse, Philippa Ashford, 61, was killed by what deputies believe was celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve, according to KHOU.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say Ashford was with her family lighting fireworks in a cul-de-sac in the 12300 block of May Laurel Drive when she yelled out she’d been shot. She suffered a wound to the upper body area and died at the scene.

Deputies searched the area for hours looking for shell casings but didn’t find any.

Investigators believe the shooter may have been far away.

Our condolences go out to both families.

If you know anything about these two cases, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).