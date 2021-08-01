Lizzo faces fat-phobic and racist comments following her latest project: Why the world hates fat, Black, and succesful women

Spread the love

















By: Nevaeh Richardson

Lizzo made her return to social media last Monday after leaving for over a year because of the constant hate and negativity she received.

On August 13th, the three-time Grammy winner released her latest project, “Rumors” featuring rapper Cardi B. The song deals with some of the backlash Lizzo has received since being in the spotlight and displays Lizzo’s positive outlook and confidence to be herself.

But it was only a matter of time (two days) before Lizzo would be trending for her looks instead of her talent and amazing new single. Lizzo took to Instagram Live and expressed her frustration and disappointment with the negative feedback she was receiving.

“I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way, like, people saying s–t about me that just doesn’t even make sense,” she said in the live. “It’s fat-phobic and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look.”

Lizzo’s completely right, her talent and creative vision are being largely ignored because she is a big, Black woman.

Many critics argue that Lizzo promotes an unhealthy lifestyle, the issue is, Lizzo actually promotes healthy eating and exercise. Even if she didn’t, her making music and being comfortable in the body she’s in is not promoting obesity, she’s being herself and being happy in the body she’s in.

Lots of people get confused when they see a fat person who is happy and secure in their self-esteem. Society tells us that fat equals unhappiness. Society tells us that if you are fat, you do not deserve to be happy. That is what’s happening with Lizzo. People are outraged at her confidence and want to punish her for breaking the mold that says fat people deserve less. Society would rather Lizzo, a big Black woman, hide and shame herself than express herself in the best way she knows how.

Critics can’t comprehend how Lizzo, a big Black woman, is as successful as she is today. Fatness has been seen as a failure, as something shameful. But Lizzo celebrates it and has been met with fame and success.

The double standards are clear, Lizzo is doing the same things other Black women are doing in the music industry and receives a very different response.

So the question is: is it about looks or is it about health?

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, almost 4 out of 5 Black women are overweight or obese. In 2018, Black women were 50% more likely to be obese than white women. Also, in 2018 Black people were 20% less likely to engage in physical activity and 1.3 times more likely to be obese than our white counterparts.

A U.S. National Library of Medicine study found that socioeconomic factors played a huge role in high obesity rates in Black American and Black Caribbean men and women. Type 2 Diabetes, coronary heart disease, asthma, and strokes were more prevalent in the Black community than in other races.

Yes, obesity and associated health risks are a huge problem in our communities. But Lizzo does not promote an unhealthy lifestyle. Lizzo stands against fatphobia and promotes physical activity and healthy eating.

Critics ignore Lizzo’s contributions to promoting a healthy lifestyle because she is big and celebrates her body.