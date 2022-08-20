Baton Rouge, LA (August 15, 2022)…The first annual Listening Room Film Festival will take place at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room December 3rd through December 11th, 2022. The focus is on music and entertainment driven features, shorts and music videos with an emphasis on films and filmmakers from the Southeast area. For entry guidelines, tickets, festival hours and more information on Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation please visit http://www.htjmuseum.org or call 225-802-9681. The venue is located at 2733 North Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Music entrepreneur Henry Turner Jr. founded the Listening Room Film Festival to

give new and established filmmakers a place to screen their music and entertainment driven films in a comfortable environment. The focus of the festival is on people who were pioneers or influencers in the entertainment industry. As well as the performers, actors, entertainers in the films and musicians who provided music for soundtracks. Each day also includes show business panels with Louisiana based professionals and executives.

The festival will be both physical and virtual. Local, regional, national and international films will be considered and reviewed by selection committee and must have been completed between January of 2019 and up to September of 2022. A retrospective component will include films that were produced by local filmmakers that are important to the continuance of Louisiana filmmaking and its’ history. These films need to have been completed in the last twenty five years. Films for consideration need to be entered by October 1, 2022. Features can be up to ninety minutes, shorts up to thirty minutes and music videos up to fifteen minutes. Submissions can be emailed to listeningroomfilmfestival@ gmail.com. Physical address is available on the website at http://www.htjmuseum.org.

Festival hours are Saturday and Sunday from 11:00am to 11:00pm and Monday through Friday from 3:00pm to 11:00pm.

The first annual Listening Room Film Festival sponsors to date are Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation, Louisiana Entertainment, A Division of Louisiana Economic Development, Visit Baton Rouge and the Louisiana Film Channel.