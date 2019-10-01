Reverend Rhonda Rogers is new Deacon at St. Francis of Assisi

The Reverend Rhonda Rogers of Houston is the new Deacon at St. Francis of Assisi. Rogers was ordained a Deacon at the special ordination service at Christ Church Cathedral on June 22, 2019.

Rev. Rogers was welcomed with a special luncheon reception following her first sermon on September 1, 2019. Canon Joann Saylors from the Diocese of Texas celebrated the Eucharist.

Rogers prepared for her service with enrollment and graduation from the Diocese of Texas’ Iona School for Ministry on June 9, 2019. Rogers will be consecrated to the priesthood in January 2020 with a special service at St. Francis of Assisi.

Rogers, as the bi-vocational leader, will provide outreach service to members and will engage in programs and activities that enhances the spiritual growth and development of the members. She will also support a college ministry at Prairie View A&M University.

In her middler year at Iona, she was assigned at St. Stephen’s, Liberty for her field education experience. She is currently completing her senior field education assignment at Holy Comforter, Spring.

She was a member of Trinity Midtown after moving from Rochester, NY in 2010. She served there in various roles including Verger, LEM, Junior and Senior Warden and led Evening Prayer for the Lords of the Streets (LOTS) ministry.

Reverend Rhonda is the chaplain for Union of Black Episcopal Reverend John D. Epps Chapter. She is also a member of the Commission on Black Ministry, and the Province VII Anti-Racism Committee. She completed Education for Ministry (EFM) in 2003 and was an EFM mentor for two years.

In Rochester, NY, Rhonda was a member of Christ Church. She served as Warden, Church School Coordinator, acolyte, sub-deacon, thurifer and pastoral visitor. She was also a member of Standing Committee and the Anti-Racism Committee and an adjunct trainer for Congregational Development Institute in the Diocese of Rochester, NY.

Rogers holds the Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology and retired in 2016. She worked for Mobil Chemical and ExxonMobil Chemical for over 38 years in various positions including process and product development, technical advisor, and several management positions. In addition to her technical career, Rhonda led employee training for Organizational Development, Diversity and Inclusion at Mobil Chemical.

Her spiritual journey includes regularly consulting with a spiritual director and participating in retreats with the Order of St. Helena, an Episcopal order of nuns where she is an Associate. She is also a member of Daughters of the King and United Black Episcopalians.

Reverend Rhonda has three adult children who live in Maryland and California. Her hobbies include traveling, going to the theatre, music, golf, and reading.

Photo Credit Frederick V. Roberts