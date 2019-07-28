Our Mother of Mercy Parish Celebrated 25 Years of Service

Source/Photo credit: Provost Studios

The Our Mother of Mercy Parish (Rev. Rodney Armstrong, S.S.J., Pastor) celebrated

25 years of service as they honored Deacon Charles J. Allen, Sr. and Deacon Cornelius

Llorens; on their ordination as Deacons in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Twenty-five years ago The Most Reverend Joseph A. Fiorenza ordained Deacons Allen

and Llorens at the Our Mother of Mercy Parish. Deacon Allen was assigned to the Our

Mother of Mercy Parish and Deacon Llorens assigned to Justin Martyr Catholic Community.

Deacon Allen is a graduate of Kashmere High School and Texas Southern University with a

B.A. Degree in Education. He received a B.A. Degree, Pastoral Theology from the

University of St. Thomas. He was a championship basketball player for Texas Southern,

where is met his wife and they were married on the campus of Texas Southern University.

Deacon Allen retired from ExxonMobil Chemical Company where he completed 33 ½ years

as an Environmental Specialist in the Safety and Environment Department. He is married to

Pauline T. Allen for 48 years and they have three children, one daughter- in-law, one son-in

law, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren

Deacon Llorens, a graduate of Mount Carmen High School and attended the University of

Houston and completed two years of studies.

Deacon Llorens followed in his father’s footsteps working for the United Postal Service as a

mail carrier. He has been married for 43 years to his high school sweetheart, Cynthia Marie

Stelly Llorens and they have three children and six grandchildren.

Celebrating the faithful service of Deacons Allen and Llorens at the Diaconal 25th Anniversary

Mass was held at the Our Mother of Mercy Parish, under the spiritual leadership of Father

Rodney Armstrong, S.S.J., Pastor at 4000 Sumpter Street in the heart of 5th ward.