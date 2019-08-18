I Don’t Know Him!

Photo credit: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Two thousand years ago Jesus walked along the shores of the Galilee Sea proclaiming a higher calling; asking individuals to form a community, spiritually acknowledging and embracing the reality of God. “And Jesus, walking by the Sea of Galilee, saw two brethren, Simon called Peter, and Andrew his brother, casting a net in the sea; for they were Fishers. And he saith unto them, “Come Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men. And they straightway left their nets, and followed him.” (Matthew 4: 18-20). Oftentimes, in the twenty-first century, many pastoral leaders say they have been called by God, but few are chosen, because everyone that says Lord, Lord does not mean it. Therefore, judging by the ungodly political nature and character of American society few have been chosen by God. Seemingly the pastoral heart’s desire of too many Christian Right Evangelical pastors is material empire building, fishing for money, and not shepherding souls. Jesus warned us about false prophets, and told us to remain prayerful, because: “There shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew signs and wonders: insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.” (Matthew 24: 24).

Christian Right Evangelical pastoral leaders these are difficult spiritual times in which we live. Convoluted demonic socio-political-ideas have fueled racial-cultural-divisions among Americans, and America is on the brink of internal-moral-collapse (Civil-Cultural-Divisions). Christian Right Evangelicals do not repeat history that is the mistakes of the past. Learn from the past, e.g., the annihilation of Native Americans. Thus, America, let’s embrace the future that God has spiritually ordained: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that that are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Right that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness…”

The moral walls have been torn down because of ungodly-self-centered-leadership in every sector of American society. John the Baptist preached repentance. It is definitely time for Christian Right Evangelicals to repent, and confess that their participation in the election of an ungodly man, such as, Donald J. Trump to the Office of President was an abomination to both God as well as humankind. Of course, as Christians, we know that Trump is God’s permissive will, not his sovereign will. Thus, “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God.” (Romans 12: 1-2). Christian Right Evangelicals, just in case you have spiritually forgotten: “The first of all commandments is, Hear, O’ Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord: and thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength. And the second is like, namely this, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these.” (Mark 12: 29-31). Therefore, acknowledging this spiritual inspiration from the Holy Bible does not make an individual weak, it makes an individual better, and not bitter. Get Right with God, because: “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9: 27).

Christian Right Evangelical pastors you need to begin preaching something, other than material empire building, and get the money, get the money, any kind of way get the money. Know this: all money is not good money, because: “For the love of money is the root of all evil: which some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6: 10). For God’s sake, Christian Right Evangelical pastors say something, because you should spiritually know: “God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” (2 Timothy 1: 7).

Without a doubt, these are difficult times for godly Christian believers that know him (Jesus), because unfortunately the twenty first century is characterized by the sinfulness of vanity, greed and licentious (sexual-pleasure-principle). Moreover, get the money, get the money, any kind of way acquire money has become America’s battle-cry, not the Battle Hymn of the Republic. In fact, the inscription on money: In God We Trust has become a spiritually deceptive way to position money as god.

A spiritual admonishment to wise Christian Right Evangelical pastoral leaders, do not become lifetime card-carrying-members of the I don’t Know Him Club. Christian Right Evangelical pastors, you know Him, but you refuse to obey the Two Great Commandments of Jesus, and teach the truth of God in and out of season from God’s pulpit, not your pulpit. Therefore, Christian Right Evangelicals, do not become like Peter start out hot, wax cold, and ungodly politicians rat you out, and you end-up professing by your actions, in-actions, and silence: I Don’t Know Him; when they come to eat-up your flesh. Above all, remember, Jesus established the Christian Church upon Peter’s declaration of faith, and therefore, “the just shall live by his faith.” (Habakkuk 2:4). Hence, let your light so shine before the ungodly; especially ungodly political leaders that they might see your good works, and ask “what must I do in order to be saved”. In fact, your daily prayer ought to be the prayer of the prophet Habakkuk: “O’Lord, I have heard thy speech, and was afraid: O’Lord, revive thy work in the midst of the years, in the midst of the years make known; in wrath remember mercy.” (Habakkuk 3: 1-2).

During the Civil Rights Movement of the sixties, because of the deafening silence and ungodly criticism of many Christian leaders regarding non-violent protest marches, Dr. King, wrote the letter from the Birmingham jail. My, oh my, what would Dr. King write today regarding the deafening silence of Christian Right Evangelical pastors as the spiritual-moral-democratic foundation of American society is being ripped apart by notions of ungodly white nationalism? For Heaven’s sake, let your spiritual eyes see the coming of the Glory of the Lord! Therefore, in conclusion, Christian Right Evangelicals, as well as, the illustrious President Donald J. Trump: what color is an individual’s immortal SOUL? Christian Righters, God has chosen you, the question is: judging from your silence have you chosen God? Or do you have lock-jaw? Selah!