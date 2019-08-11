Godly Teaching: Godly Training

Photo credit: Chantilly Baptist Church

By Bobby E. Mills, PhD

American society is in a state of Presidential moral-leadership-confusion and free-fall, because of the spiritual breakdown of nuclear family units. Moreover, the basic moral foundation of America’s democratic Constitutional institutional structure is threatened by the love of power, money, and sex (PMS).

As a result, America has been exposed to the world as a White Privilege oriented society by openly embracing the ungodly-immoral-racist-leadership mentality of Donald J. Trump. No doubt about it, Donald J. Trump is who America is; otherwise he would not be the 45th President of the USA.

Thus, the Russians may have desired to have an undercover agent as President; but, we as Americans subliminally participated in the Russian plot to make Trump a Conrad of the Russian government, because of our ungodliness and our love of money. Living from the outside to the inside produces leadership-mentality-instability, and above all, destroys democratic institutional structures.

Hence, the individuals that stand accused of the betrayal of America’s democratic values are the Christian Right Evangelicals, GOP-Trump-Loyalists, and other confused voters of all stripes and colors. Lest, we forget, “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalm 7:11).

America, know this, and take heed: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.” (Proverbs 14: 11).

Thus, those who are destined to repeat the mistake (s) of the past, and re-elect President Trump, know this: “Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.” (1 Timothy 5:22).

Christian Right Evangelicals, you have heard of Him; therefore, declare that: “God is LIGHT, and in him is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.” (1 John 1: 5-7).

Christian Right Evangelicals, as James Brown would emphatically declare, please, please, please cease: “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.” (Romans 1:22).

Thus, too much of thinking one’s self to be wise is done over too many Christian pulpits; especially Christian Right Evangelical pulpits, because: “Fools make a mock of sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” (Proverbs 14:9).

Christian Right Evangelicals and the GOP have willingly participated in not just a spiritual-moral-failure of Presidential leadership, but a spiritual-moral-failure of who we say we are constitutionally. The foundation of every society (culture) is the nuclear family unit. So goes family units, so goes the world. Lest we forget, God is the designer of family, and family units are where God’s love should dwell.

This is why God declared that: “it is not good that man should be alone; I will make a help meet for him.” (Genesis 2: 24).

Hence, anytime a man is alone; invariably he will turn inward to serve his own ego interests, and Edge God Out (EGO). Thus, the Bible declares: “Whoso findedth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favor of the Lord.” (Proverbs 18: 22). Adam was in paradise without a mate (woman). Adam was alone and lonely, not in relationship with another human being. Adam had a spiritual relationship and fellowship with God. This is why the Bible declares: “Therefore, shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall cleave unto his wife: and they shall be one flesh.” (Genesis 2: 24). Hence, a man needs to be in relationship and fellowship with a woman. God designed family as a reflection of how he established the church as Jesus’ bride based upon Peter’s faith, and the very gates of hell shall not prevail against it. “And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Bar-Jona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my father which is in heaven. And I say unto thee, That thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church: and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” (Matthew 16: 16-18). Without a doubt, it is the breakdown of godly teaching and godly training in America’s family units that is propelling the spiritual-moral-collapse of American society.

Moreover, “The earth also is defile under the inhabitants thereof; because they have transgressed the laws, change the ordinance, broken the everlasting covenant.” (Isaiah 24: 5). A profound example of human exploitation and the defiling of the earth is climate change issues associated with greed, envy, and jealousy. God gave us Ten Commandments, and Jesus balanced the Ten Commandments on the Two Great Commandments: “Love God and Love your neighbor as yourself”. Therefore, if individuals cannot live by those TWO then certainly individuals can forget the other eight. (Ref. Matthew 22: 37-39). If America is not careful in these last days she will go the way of all other great nation states, because of her love of power, money, and sex (PMS). Spiritually women and men, because of their disobedience in the Garden of Eden should have learned a great spiritual lesson. Men have become victimized by PMS, and women are spiritually victimized because of the pleasure principle. The gun has become a symbol of power the taking of something that men cannot give (human life). Money is power, because it represents control over the basic necessities of life (Food, Clothing, and Shelter). Human sexuality has become worldly ways of maximizing the pleasure principle, but with God, sexuality is an expression of spiritual love, as well as, a reproductive-procreation-system (Family System). Know this, Christian Right Evangelicals, family is not an economic system, but a procreation system based upon love and godliness. Thus, every Christian should acknowledge this: “But she that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth.” (1 Timothy 5:6). This is why, Joshua could declare: “And if it seem evil unto you to serve the Lord, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” (Joshua 24:15).

Lack of godly teaching and godly parental training in our homes, churches, and public schools have led us down the primrose lane of embracing materialism as the basis for family life, and even into accepting bold and brazen ungodly Presidential leadership. As a democratic nation state based upon free-will-choice, Americans must never give place to unsound spiritual doctrine (evil/devil), but always embrace time honored and tested inspirational scriptures: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither, and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away. Therefore the ungodly shall not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous. For the Lord knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish.” (Psalm 1: 1-6). Selah!