Galilee MBC Awards 60K in Scholarships on Graduates Day

By Chelsea Davis-Bibb

Photo credit: Provost & Associates

Since 2010, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Acres Homes, has given out 119 scholarships to their graduating seniors to help give them a head start on their education endeavors. This year was no exception. Under the leadership of Pastor, Dr. Edwin Davis, Galilee was able to award eleven (11) scholarships totaling $60,000 dollars. This was the most scholarships awarded since the inception of the Scholarship Ministry. The beautiful part of this is that 90% of the donations come directly from the church members.

Even though this year was another huge success, Galilee will continue to soar to greater heights. Pastor Davis expressed, “The church is not only responsible for spiritual guidance but must continue to be the guiding force of assisting young people in their educational endeavors. We continue to give scholarships to assist our graduates in their college journey by giving them a jumpstart. It is very important that we help our children with their college endeavors in these times that we live in.”

In addition, First Lady, Dr. Charlotte J. Davis has worked hard for years with the help of members of the Scholarship Ministry to ensure that they can assist as many students possible. With 25 years in education under her belt, Dr. Davis truly believes that our youth is our future and that is important that we continue to make an investment in them. She expressed, “It is imperative that our young people get some sort of post high school education whether it be two-year, four-year, certification or licensure.”

Taylor Johnson, was one of the recipients who received an $8,000 scholarship. She was very grateful for this award and expressed, “Being a recipient of the Galilee MBC scholarship has made it easier for me to reach my goal in education. I am grateful for the scholarship ministry. Without them and this incredible blessing, I probably wouldn’t be able to afford most of my classes. I believe that this was a true blessing from God.” After graduation, Taylor will be moving to Tuscaloosa Alabama to pursue a degree in Kinesiology with a minor is Sports Medicine at the University of Alabama, Roll Tide! With this degree, she has the dream of becoming the first African American female athletic trainer in the National Football League (NFL).

Another recipient, Jada Ellis, received a $6,500 scholarship. She was ecstatic when she received this award and has great plans for the future. She stated, “I’m blessed and grateful for the opportunity to further my education. The scholarship was reassurance that I am worthy and that all of the hard work does pay off, and I can enjoy the fruits of my labor.” After graduation, Jada plans to attend Lone Star College to be a part of their Honors College to pursue a Bachelor’s of Science Degree. She also has plans to study abroad. Her long-term goal is to enter the medical field to help prevent and to cure people from various diseases.

Haley Parks, another scholarship recipient, received the highest scholarship award in the amount of $9,000. Haley was beyond grateful to receive this scholarship and is excited for her next chapter. She illustrated, “All my life, my mom told me to serve the Lord, and I listened at home and I listened in the church. Pastor Davis and my Galilee family taught me and supported me, and I believed in them and they believed in me. I was so grateful, humble and excited when I received my scholarship.” After graduation, Haley plans to attend Bethune-Cookman University and study Criminal Justice/Pre-Law. Haley expressed, “I want to become a civil rights lawyer one day. My goal is to return and help the Acres Homes community and surrounding communities that helped me, especially my Church, Galilee MBC.”

Galilee was honored to have special guests to help celebrate and encourage their graduates. They were Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney, Superintendent of Aldine ISD, Dr. Selena Chapa, Deputy Superintendent of Aldine ISD, Mr. Steve Meade, President of Aldine ISD’s School Board, Attorney Paul Shanklin, Aldine ISD School Board Member, Dr. Quentin Wright, Special Assistant to the Chancellor of Lone Star College and Ashley Turner, Executive Director of Community Relations for Lone Star College Houston-North.

Pastor Davis and the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church family believes that it is their mission to help every young person that they can. They believe in their young people and will continue to do their part by continuing to support them.

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.”

-Martin Luther King, Jr.