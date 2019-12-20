The holiday season is not over yet – visit the Christmas Capital of Texas!

GRAPEVINE, Texas — City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style…..Grapevine truly makes you want to break out and sing Christmas carols the minute you hit town, which is right outside the Dallas city limits. And don’t tell the kiddos before you get there, but there are Santas everywhere!

Old-towne country feel, wine on every corner, thousands of holiday lights and a jolly old man everywhere you turn, it is not hard to fall in love with Grapevine, but it is hard not to become addicted.

So much to choose from, but here are some of our favorites:

Brrrrrr….. don’t say we didn’t warn ya! Bundle up and go through ICE! at Gaylord Texan, a must-see experience that you can thank us for later — after you thaw out. Ice! is a 14,000 square-foot attraction that is kept at a lip-quivering nine degrees. Parkas are provided complimentary for adults and children, but you are encouraged to bring your own gloves and wear flat, closed toe shoes.

There are more than two million twinkling lights and dozens of lavish holiday displays for guest to marvel at, before taking a fun swoosh down a chilly two-story slide. This year’s ICE! experience features “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

It’s all about Main Street!

The entire family can enjoy the Parade of Lights, which is said to be the largest lighted Christmas parade in North Texas. This tradition features more than 100 floats and marching bands, and families line the streets to see Santa, his elves, reindeer and more come rolling by.

Take a leisurely stroll through Historic Downtown Grapevine for a unique shopping experience. You can take a guided tour through town and see the Grapevine Glockenspiel Clock Tower, Grapevine Calaboose, the Palace Theatre, Torian Canin and other notable landmarks.

There are more than 80 locally-owned shops, boutiques, jewelry stores, winery tasting rooms, home decor, collectibles and more. Grapevine is known as an artisan town so, in addition to shopping, you can get up close and personal with blacksmiths and other trade specialists.

Did you know? Grapevine is home to the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association and Texas is the 5th largest wine producing state in the country.

With wineries up and down the Urban Wine Trail, including Messina Hof, Umbra, Bingham Family Vineyards and more, you must dip into a tasting room and leave with a bottle — or two — or three — of the good stuff.

ALL ABOARD!

Grapevine is known for its vintage train rides and Christmas time is no exception. Adults can enjoy the Christmas Wine Train, where they can sip selections from featured wineries while snacking on lite bites and listening to holiday music.

As for the kiddos, the North Pole Express, presented by Great Wolf Lodge, features more holiday music, elves, “Dear Santa” postcards and a special visit from Mrs. Claus herself, who presents all the excited children with a “We Believe” bell. After the train arrives at the North Pole, the children walk along a snowy forest and enter Santa’s workshop where they meet the man of the hour.

It was the butler, in the dining room, with a candlestick!

At Texas Star Dinner Theater, the hijinks are –well high– and the entertainment is off the charts as “Old West” characters lead guests on a whodunnit mystery while the wine is poured, the food is served and the clues are spilled one at a time. At the end, the guests are left to vote on who they think the cowboy culprit is…and no cheating possible, because even when the plot stays the same — the guilty party changes with each show.

So much to do, so little time. Hit the highways and head to Grapevine.

For more information, please visit www.grapevinetexasusa.com.