City of Houston, celebrities launch ‘Mask Up!’ campaign, announce mask distribution sites

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced MASK UP!, a grassroots public health information campaign to encourage Houstonians to safeguard themselves from potential exposure to COVID-19. (mask distribution sites listed below)

The mayor, along with the Mayor’s Health Equity Response (HER) Task Force, recruited some of Houston’s top celebrities to serve as campaign ambassadors to help spread the message.

Olympic gold medalist and world champion gymnast Simone Biles, Major League Baseball World Series Champion Carols Correa, and Houston rapper – the Boss of All Bosses – Slim Thug are doing their part to educate Houstonians on why face masks and social distancing are crucial in the fight against COVID-19.

The public health campaign will focus primarily on the Complete Communities and other “at-risk” neighborhoods with large percentages of residents living with health conditions that make them vulnerable to contracting the virus.

Each Houston Council Member received surgical masks to distribute to their most at-risk constituents. The masks will be distributed while supplies last.

Saturday, April 25

District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

11 a.m. Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

9314 Cullen Blvd.

District F City Council member Tiffany Thomas

4 p.m. Crump Stadium located in Alief ISD.

12321 High Star Dr

District I City Council Member Robert Gallegos

9 – 11 a.m. Our Lady of the Sea Catholic Church

1401 Fidelity

Monday, April 27

District A Council Member Amy Peck

9 – 10 a.m.(all locations) *Locations will be drive up only.

Carverdale Community Center

9920 Porto Rico Road

Freed Park Community Center

6186 Shadyvilla Lane

White Oak Conference Center

7603 Antoine Drive

District D Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

11 a.m. Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church

7817 Calhoun Rd.

District I Council Member Robert Gallegos

8 a.m – 1 p.m. The Tejano Center

2950 Broadway

9 a.m. 3 30 p.m. Community Family Center

7524 Avenue E

Tuesday, April 28

District K Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum

9 a.m. Fountain of Life Center

14065 Main St.

District J Council Member Edward Pollard

10 a.m. Plaza Americas Mall

7500 Bellaire Blvd

Not sure which council member represents you? Find out here: https://www.houstontx.gov/council/whoismycm.html.

More mask distribution sites will be announced soon.

On Monday, April 27, Harris County will begin enforcing an order requiring residents to wear masks when outside the home for the next 30 days.

The order requires individuals over the age of 10 to wear a face covering, which can be a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief.