Houston’s ‘Lizzo’ among Black Hollywood A-listers nominated for NAACP Image Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – The nominees for the 51st NAACP Image Awards were announced Thursday at a joint press conference with Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP and Connie Orlando – Executive Vice-President, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. Houston’s own Lizzo is among the honorees!

The winners will be revealed during the two-hour LIVE TV special airing on BET Networks on Saturday, February 22, 2020 8/7c.

Netflix leads the television category nominations with 30, with an additional 12 nominations in the motion picture categories for a total of 42. RCA Records leads in the music recording categories with 14, followed by Columbia Records and BMG respectively with 7. Universal Pictures leads the motion picture categories with 15 nominations, and Penguin Random House has 8 nominations followed by HarperCollins with 4 in the literary categories.

“Representation across entertainment and the arts has profound meaning and unparalleled power to shape perceptions, influence culture, and galvanize communities,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and experiences that have resonated with many, and we’re proud to continue celebrating their outstanding achievements and performances.”

“This is a historic occasion for BET Networks, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate our network’s 40th anniversary in conjunction with this milestone moment of hosting the NAACP Image Awards,” said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks. “It is our distinct privilege to be able to acknowledge contributions of talent in TV, music, movies and literature and we look forward to celebrating these contributions next month.”

The NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. The Image Awards previously aired on TV One.

In previous years, Image Awards attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis, Gabrielle Union, Kerry Washington, Anthony Anderson, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Halle Berry, Common, Dwayne Johnson, Steve Harvey, Audra Day, John Legend, Lena Waithe, Tracee Ellis Ross, David Oyelowo, Laverne Cox, Octavia Spencer, Issa Rae, Trevor Noah, Terry Crews, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, Jacob Latimore, Jay Pharoah, Jemele Hill, Josh Gad, Loretta Devine, Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Meta Golding, Michael Smith, Tyler James Williams, Ava DuVernay, Chadwick Boseman, and many more.

As previously announced:

Voting is now open to the public to determine the winners of the 51st NAACP IMAGE AWARDS by visiting www.naacpimageawards.net – Winners will be revealed during the 51st NAACP Image Awards telecast. For all information and the latest news, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at www.naacpimageawards.net or on Facebook at naacpimageawards and Twitter @naacpimageaward (#NAACPImageAwards).

About NAACP:

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization. Its members throughout the United States and the world are the premier advocates for civil rights in their communities. You can read more about the NAACP’s work and our six “Game Changer” issue areas at naacp.org.

About BET Networks:

BET Networks, a subsidiary of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA, VIA.B), is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news, and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel reaches more than 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and sub-Saharan Africa. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions: BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks – BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

Following is the complete list of categories and nominees for the 51st NAACP Image Awards:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Angela Basset

Billy Porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler Perry

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Ballers” (HBO)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Dear White People” (Netflix)

“grown-ish” (Freeform)

“the Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer – “the Neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Dwayne Johnson – “Ballers” (HBO)

Tracy Morgan – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning – “Dear White People” (Netflix)

Jill Scott – “First Wives Club” (BET+)

Tiffany Haddish – “The Last O.G.” (TBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish ” (ABC)

Yara Shahidi – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)

Laurence Fishburne – “black-ish” (ABC)

Terry Crews – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Tituss Burgess – “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey – “grown-ish” (Freeform)

Loretta Devine – “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Regina Hall – “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tichina Arnold – “the Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

“Greenleaf” (OWN)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“The Chi” (Showtime)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX Networks)

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Kofi Siriboe – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)

Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO)

Rutina Wesley – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Simone Missick – “All Rise” (CBS)

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT)

Nigél Thatch – “Godfather of Harlem” (EPIX)

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

CCH Pounder – “NCIS: New Orleans” (CBS)

Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

American Son (Netflix)

Being Mary Jane (BET Networks)

Native Son (HBO)

True Detective (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Ethan Henry Herisse – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America)

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Aunjanue Ellis – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Gabrielle Union – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Kerry Washington – “American Son” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools (PBS)

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

The Breakfast Club (REVOLT)

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (National Geographic)

Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

“The Shop: Uninterrupted” (HBO)

“The Tamron Hall Show” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)

“Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix)

“Sunday Best” (BET Networks)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)

“2019 Black Girls Rock!” (BET Networks)

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” (Netflix)

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior)

“Family Reunion” (Netflix)

“Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” (Netflix)

“Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest” (Disney XD)

“Motown Magic” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Caleel Harris – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Lonnie Chavis – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)

Miles Brown – “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Angela Rye – “Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall” (BET Networks)

Jada Pinkett Smith – “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Lester Holt – “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” (NBC)

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro – “The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Iyanla Vanzant – “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

LL Cool J – “Lip Sync Battle” (Paramount Network)

Regina Hall – “2019 BET Awards” (BET Networks)

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

Wayne Brady – “Let’s Make A Deal” (CBS)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Blair Underwood – “Dear White People” ( Netflix)

David Alan Grier – “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Kelly Rowland – “American Soul” (BET Networks)

MAJOR. – “STAR” (FOX)

Sanaa Lathan – “The Affair” (Showtime)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Album

“Cuz I Love You” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“Homecoming: The Live Album” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“I Used To Know H.E.R.” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

“Sketchbook” – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

“Worthy” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Outstanding New Artist

Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

Lucky Daye (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

Mahalia (Burkmar/Warner Music UK)

Mykal Kilgore (Affective Music)

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Khalid (RCA Records)

Lil Nas X (Columbia Records)

MAJOR. (BOE Music Group/EMPIRE)

PJ Morton (Morton Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

H.E.R. (RCA Records)

India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“Enough” – Fantasia (Rock Soul Inc./BMG)

“Jerome” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“SPIRIT” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“Stand Up” – Cynthia Erivo (Back Lot Music)

“Steady Love” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Before I Let Go” – Beyoncé (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“Hard Place” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“Talk” – Khalid (RCA Records)

“Motivation” – Normani (Keep Cool/RCA Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Brown Skin Girl” – Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

“Say So” – PJ Morton feat. JoJo (Morton Records/EMPIRE)

“Shea Butter Baby” – Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

“Show Me Love” – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel (RCA Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Carib” – David Sanchez (Ropeadope)

“Center of The Heart” – Najee (Shanachie)

“Love & Liberation” – Jazzmeia Horn (Concord Jazz)

“SoulMate” – Nathan Mitchell (Enm Music Group)

“The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron” – Vanessa Rubin (Vanessa Rubin)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)

“I Made It Out” – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez (Kee Music Group/Entertainment One)

“Laughter” – Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul (Regimen Records)

“Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Records/RCA Records)

“Not Yet” – Donnie McClurkin (Camdon Music/RCA Inspiration)

“Victory” – The Clark Sisters (Karew Records/Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Hard Place” – H.E.R. (RCA Records)

“Juice” – Lizzo (Nice Life Records/Atlantic Records)

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown feat. Drake (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records)

“Steady Love” – India.Arie (India.Arie Inc./BMG)

“Talk” – Khalid (RCA Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – Terence Blanchard (Back Lot Music)

“Queen & Slim The Soundtrack” – Various Artists (Motown Records)

“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé w/Various Artists (Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records)

“The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Artists (Walt Disney Records)

“Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)” – Michael Abels (Back Lot Music)

LITERATURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“New Daughters of Africa” – Margaret Busby (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Out of Darkness, Shining Light” – Petina Gappah (Simon and Schuster)

“Red at the Bone” – Jacqueline Woodson (Riverhead Books PRH)

“The Revisioners” – Margaret Wilkerson Sexton (Counter Point Press)

“The Water Dancer” – Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“Breathe: A Letter to My Sons” – Dr. Imani Perry (Beacon Press)

“STONY THE ROAD: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow” – Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (Penguin Press)

“The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations” – Toni Morrison (Alfred A. Knopf)

“The Yellow House” – Sarah M. Broom (Grove Atlantic)

“What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays” – Damon Young (HarperCollins Publishers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“American Spy” – Lauren Wilkinson (Random House)

“I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer” – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator), (Literary Revolutionary)

“More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty ” – Erica Campbell (Howard Books)

“Such A Fun Age” – Kiley Reid (Penguin Publishing Group)

“The Farm” – Joanne Ramos (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System” – Cyntoia Brown-Long (Atria Books)

“Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward” – Valerie Jarrett (Viking Press)

“More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)” – Elaine Welteroth (Viking Press)

“My Name Is Prince” – Randee St. Nicholas (HarperCollins Publishers)

“The Beautiful Ones” – Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by), (Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Inspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous” – Farah Merhi (Tiller Press)

“Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish)” – Candace E. Wilkins (New Season Books)

“More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty” – Erica Campbell (Howard Books)

“Vegetables Unleashed” – José Andres (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America” – Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward) (Mango Publishing)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“A Bound Woman Is a Dangerous Thing: The Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland” – DaMaris B. Hill (Bloomsbury Publishing)

“Felon: Poems” – Reginald Dwayne Betts (W.W. Norton Company)

“Honeyfish” – Lauren K. Alleyne (New Issues Poetry and Prose)

“Mistress” – Chet’la Sebree (New Issue Poetry and Prose)

“The Tradition” – Jericho Brown (Copper Canyon Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation” – Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator), (Penguin Random House)

“Hair Love” – Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Kokila)

“Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment” – Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator), (Aladdin Books)

“Ruby Finds a Worry” – Tom Percival (Bloomsbury Publishing)

“Sulwe” – Lupita Nyong’o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator), (Simon & Schuster, BFYR)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Around Harvard Square” – C.J. Farley (Akashic Books)

“Her Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl’s Brave Fight to Walk” – Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author), (Scholastic Inc.)

“Hot Comb” – Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator), (Drawn and Quarterly)

“I’m Not Dying with You Tonight” – Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author), (Sourcebooks Fire)

“The Forgotten Girl” – India Hill Brown (Scholastic Inc.)

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

“Harriet” (Focus Features)

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman – “21 Bridges” (STX Films)

Daniel Kaluuya – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Winston Duke – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Alfre Woodard – “Clemency” (Neon)

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Naomie Harris – “Black and Blue” (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Sterling K. Brown – “Waves” (A24)

Tituss Burgess – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes – “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

Janelle Monáe – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers” (STX Films)

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

Octavia Spencer – “Luce” (Neon)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in Motion Picture

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

Jodie Turner-Smith – “Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)

Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

“Harriet” (Focus Features)

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“Us” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Clemency” (Neon)

“Dolemite is My Name” (Netflix)

“Luce” (Neon)

“Queen & Slim” (Universal Pictures)

“The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Alfre Woodard – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)

Donald Glover – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)

James Earl Jones – “The Lion King” (Walt Disney Studios)

Lupita Nyong’o – “Serengeti” (Discovery Channel)

Sterling K. Brown – “Frozen II” (Walt Disney Studios)

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool” (Eagle Rock Entertainment)

“The Black Godfather” (Netflix)

“The Apollo” (HBO)

“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” (Magnolia Pictures)

“True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” (HBO)

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

“Free Meek” (Prime Video)

“Hitsville: The Making of Motown” (Showtime)

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)

“Martin: The Legacy of A King” (BET Networks)

“ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke” (Netflix)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Cord Jefferson – “The Good Place” – Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy (NBC)

Gloria Calderon Kellett, Mike Royce – “One Day at a Time” – Ghosts (Netflix)

Jason Kim – “Barry” – Past=Present x Future Over Yesterday (HBO)

Karen Gist, Peter Saji – “Mixed-ish” – Let Your Hair Down (ABC)

Trevor Noah – “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Steve King’s Comments Meet Trevor Noah: Racism Detective (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury – “When They See Us” – Part Four (Netflix)

Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson – “Watchmen” – The Extraordinary Being (HBO)

Nichelle Tramble Spellman – “Truth Be Told” – Monster (Apple TV+)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll – “All American” – Hussle & Motivate (The CW)

Pat Charles – “Black Lightning” – The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son (The CW)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Cas Sigers-Beedles – “Twas the Chaos Before Christmas” (BET)

Melissa Bustamante – “A Christmas Winter Song” (Lifetime)

Patrik-Ian Polk – “Being Mary Jane” (BET Networks)

Suzan-Lori Parks – “Native Son” (HBO)

Yvette Nicole Brown – “Always a Bridesmaid” (BET Networks)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Chinonye Chukwu – “Clemency” (Neon)

Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Doug Atchison – “Brian Banks” (Bleeker Street and ShivHans)

Jordan Peele – “Us” (Universal Pictures)

Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard – “Harriet” (Focus Features)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams – “GLOW” – Outward Bound (Netflix)

Justin Tipping – “Black Monday” -7042 (Showtime)

Ken Whittingham – “Atypical” – Road Rage Paige (Netflix)

Randall Winston – “Grace and Frankie” – The Pharmacy (Netflix)

Shaka King – “Shrill” – Pool (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Ava DuVernay – “When They See Us” – Part Four (Netflix)

Carl H. Seaton, Jr. – “Snowfall” – Hedgehogs (FX Networks)

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – “Power” – Forgot About Dre (STARZ)

Debbie Allen – “Grey’s Anatomy” – Silent All These Years (ABC)

Jet Wilkinson – “The Chi” – The Scorpion and the Frog (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Codie Elaine Oliver – “Black Love” (OWN)

Janice Cooke – “I Am Sombody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story (Lifetime)

Kenny Leon – “American Son” (Netflix)

Rashid Johnson – “Native Son (HBO)

Russ Parr – “The Bobby Debarge Story” (TV One)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)