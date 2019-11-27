Emmy Award winning actress Lynn Whitfield supports arts, gets intimate with Houston fans

HOUSTON – From the moment she stepped off the plane, social media was abuzz about “Lady Mae’ sightings in H-Town and anxiously crowded spaces of her various stops around the city in hopes of shaking a hand, grabbing a photo and gushing about their favorite roles in “Greenleaf,” “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate” and the legendary “Josephine Baker Story.” Hollywood icon Lynn Whitfield was in Houston and fans showed love everywhere she went.

After multiple appearances on local news and talk shows, her tour wrapped up with an intimate evening with friends and invited guests at an Upper Kirby area art gallery.

On Thursday, Nov. 14, Winston Contemporary Art kicked off its new series, “A Conversation With,” featuring Whitfield and gospel singer, Yolanda Adams. Adams, who also hosts a radio show, led Whitfield on a wide range of topics, including her journey in film and television, being a single mom and her Southern roots. Whitfield also answered fan questions about her fiery character on OWN Network’s hit show, “Greenleaf.”

“Ms. Whitfield is great friends with the owner and wanted to come down and do something that would shine a light on the gallery for its first anniversary. The gallery is a great space for up-and-coming artist, poets, even folks who need a place to gather. So, I am praying that Houston will catch up and understand how powerful it can be when it comes to film and TV,” said Kim Gagne, Emmy Award winning producer and owner of Maxthatcommunications.

The honorable Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee welcomed Whitfield to the city of Houston and surprised her with a congressional proclamation.

Whitfield also spoke on the importance of arts in schools and support. She raved about the current exhibit at WCA, “The Problems We Still With,” by artist Rico Edwards. Edwards received major kudos from the crowd for his exhibit, which runs through Nov. 17.

“Words cannot express my gratitude for Lynn sharing her time, encouragement and her love. Coming from such an iconic artist, this kind of support is immeasurable. I got a charge of confidence from how comfortable she was with what we’re doing at Winston Contemporary Art,” said Kevin C. Watson, owner.

Winston Contemporary Art is located at 2426 Bartlett Street, Ste. D, Houston, TX 77098