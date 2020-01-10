Beyoncé announces new collaboration with Adidas

By: Isaiah Robinson

The Beyhive is ready and in “formation” for Beyonce’s new IVY PARK X Adidas clothing line!

The 38-year-old singer announced the collaboration with the company Thursday through a teaser video released across social media.

The collaboration between Beyonce and Adidas is giving her fans new life and style, allowing them to be sexy, comfortable and athletic.

The video dropped by Queen Bey showcased burgundy, neon and cream-colored schemes and a variety of styles, including classic Adidas striped tracksuits, flowing jackets, workout apparel, sock-style boots and jewelry and accessories including, chunky gold anklets, bracelets, rings and “IVY PARK” grills.

The teaser also features K-pop singer CL, who left YG Entertainment in November 2019.

View this post on Instagram IVY PARK January 18 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:34pm PST

View this post on Instagram IVY PARK January 18 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 9, 2019 at 4:00am PST

“This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK,” said Beyoncé in an interview with ELLE.

Those looking to purchase clothing from the new line will have to wait until Jan. 18, 2020.