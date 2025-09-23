Laura Loomer Under Fire After Disrespecting Rep. Jasmine Crockett

The lack of professionalism was on full display this week as far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer took aim at Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). Loomer didn’t just disagree with Crockett’s remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk—she crossed the line into outright disrespect.

The controversy stems from Crockett’s appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. During the segment, Crockett expressed her frustration that only two white lawmakers voted against a recent House resolution honoring Kirk, who was fatally shot earlier this month. “When I saw the ‘no’ votes, there were only two Caucasians,” Crockett said. “For the most part, the only people who voted ‘no’ were people of color. Because the rhetoric that Charlie Kirk continuously put out there was rhetoric that specifically targeted people of color.”

In response, Loomer posted a clip of Crockett’s comments on X, writing: “It hurts my heart that we have ghetto black b—h who hate America serving in Congress.” The offensive remark drew swift backlash across social media, where users reminded Loomer that Crockett is a respected lawmaker with a strong base of support.

Loomer has a long history of inflammatory statements, but critics say this latest attack goes beyond her usual rhetoric. For many, the exchange underscores the growing tension between lawmakers of color and far-right voices who continue to target them with racially charged insults.

Despite Loomer’s attempt to demean her, Rep. Jasmine Crockett has continued to earn praise from supporters who see her as a bold and unapologetic voice in Congress. If anything, Loomer’s comments may have only strengthened Crockett’s standing with the very communities she represents.