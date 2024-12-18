Ketanji Brown Jackson to Appear on Broadway in Historic Role

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to make history with a groundbreaking appearance in the Broadway musical & Juliet on December 14, 2024. This unprecedented event marks the first time a sitting Supreme Court justice will take the stage in a Broadway production.
Justice Jackson, who has been widely celebrated for her legal career and historic appointment as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, will step into the spotlight in a special one-night-only performance. Her role, while brief, is part of a unique collaboration between the show’s creators and notable figures from across diverse professional fields, blending the worlds of law, culture, and entertainment.
The musical & Juliet has become a popular and innovative reimagining of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. With a modern twist, the production explores what might have happened if Juliet had chosen to live after Romeo’s death. Featuring pop songs written by acclaimed songwriter Max Martin, the show has drawn critical and audience acclaim for its fresh storytelling, high-energy performances, and empowering themes.
Justice Jackson’s participation highlights her longstanding appreciation for the arts. A known advocate for the importance of cultural expression and education, Jackson has previously spoken about how her own love of theater, music, and literature has shaped her worldview. Her Broadway appearance reflects her personal commitment to encouraging engagement with the arts in all areas of society.
The historic nature of this event extends beyond its novelty. As a sitting justice, Jackson’s decision to take part in a major cultural production underscores the growing intersection between public life and the arts. It also brings renewed attention to Broadway’s efforts to expand its audience and make theater more accessible and relatable to people from all walks of life.
Producers of & Juliet have expressed excitement about Justice Jackson’s involvement, viewing it as an opportunity to honor the show’s message of reinvention, agency, and new possibilities. Jackson’s participation is expected to resonate with audiences, offering a powerful symbol of leadership and inspiration in an unexpected setting.
Details surrounding Jackson’s role remain under wraps, but it is expected to be a memorable moment within the production. Her one-night performance on December 14, 2024, is anticipated to draw significant attention from theatergoers, legal professionals, and admirers alike.
This milestone appearance also underscores the broader cultural influence of individuals in public service. By stepping onto a stage typically reserved for actors and performers, Justice Jackson is contributing to a growing dialogue about the diverse ways leaders can engage with and inspire the public beyond their official capacities.
Tickets for the December 14 performance are expected to sell quickly as anticipation builds for what promises to be a historic and celebratory evening. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Broadway debut will no doubt be remembered as a defining moment that bridges the gap between law, leadership, and the enduring power of the arts.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.