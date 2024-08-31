JUSTIN “BEATKING” RILEY PASSES AT 39

By: AP News
Join us as we celebrate the life and legacy of Justin “BeatKing” Riley. Justin’s memorial service will be held August 29, 2024 at Bayou City Event Center. His gathering of family and friends will be a celebration of his humble spirit and fun energy. Admission is by ticket only as capacity is limited. Tickets will not be available at the venue or on the day of his service. Please wear all black clothing or your favorite BeatKing Shirt. We will serve Justin’s favorite foods, provided by Cali Kitchen. Th e Memorial Service for Justin “BeatKing” Riley Event Information We welcome you to join us in celebrating the life and legacy of Justin “BeatKing” Riley at the Bayou City Event Center. As we gather to honor his memory, please take note of the following information designed to ensure a respectful and smooth-running event.
Tickets and Donations
Admission: Attendance to the memorial service is by ticket only. Tickets are available through beatk-ingkong.com/events, subject to space availability. Donation-Based Tickets: Instead of a fixed price, tickets are available in exchange for a donation of any amount. Guests are encouraged to contribute what they feel appropriate. Non-Refundable Donations: All ticket payments are considered donations and are non-refundable. Your contributions are a cherished gift in memory of BeatKing and will be used to honor his family and legacy. Receipts and Acknowledgements: Donors will receive a receipt for their contribution. However, it’s essential to note that these donations may not be tax-deductible. We recommend consulting with a tax professional.
Event Conduct
Respect and Decorum: The memorial service is a solemn occasion. Attendees are kindly asked to conduct themselves with dignity and respect for the memory of Justin “BeatKing” Riley, his family, and other guests.
Attire: With respect for the occasion, please wear appropriate attire. All black, your favorite BeatKing shirt, business or formal wear is recom-mended.
Mobile Devices: Please silence all mobile devices upon entering the venue. We encourage guests to refrain from using phones or other electronic devices during the service.
Security and Accessibility
Safety Measures: For the safety and security of all attendees, bag checks may be performed upon en-try. We reserve the right to deny entry to anyone who refuses to comply with security procedures.
Accessibility: If you require special accommodations, please contact our event team ahead of the service so we can ensure your visit is comfortable and respectful of your needs.
Additional Information
Parking: Complimentary parking is available on-site. Guests will require both a parking pass and admission ticket to enter. We recommend arriving early to secure a spot.
Seating: Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We will seat you by arrival. Your table may include other friends or family of Beatking.