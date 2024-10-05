JUDGE ZINETTA ARCENEAUX BURNEY 2-24-41/9-22-24

Outstanding, committed, accomplished and devoted, Zinetta Burney embodies these great qualities. But none more dear to her than the love of her people and her community. A bril-liant laawyer and a seasoned community servant, she is the very definition of tenacious. Born in 1941 in Houston, Texas, Zinetta is the second child of John and Thelma Arceneaux. At the age of sixteen she dropped out of high school to give birth to her only child, Sharon Maria. A few years later, she became a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) and completed her high school
education by earning her G.E.D. In 1968, Zinetta graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics. She is an alumnus of Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University.
Attorney Zinetta A. Burney is the Senior Partner in the law firm of Burney & Foreman. Burney & Foreman is listed in the Bond Buyers Book and is one of very few African-American law firms in the State of Texas to attain such qualifications. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, United States District Court, United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, Houston Lawyers Association, Houston Bar Association, Gulf Coast Black Women Lawyers Association, and National Bar Association. Ms. Burney serves on the University of Houston System Board of Regents having been appointed by Governor Ann Richards. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Third Ward Redevelopment Counsel, past Chairperson of the Board of Commissions for Housing Authority of the City of Houston, Board Member of the United Way of Texas Gulf Coast, Board of the South Main Center Association, and Board of the Greater Houston Women’s Foundation.
Her civic participation includes the Houston Independent School District's Commission on District Decentralization, Houston Area Ur-ban League, the NAACP, and TSU/Third Ward Redevelopment. She is a supporter of Shape Community Center. It therefore stands to reason that because of her honorable mission and her tenacious life, Zinetta Burney has been singled out for numerous honors, awards, and accolades from her peers and community. She has been recognized by the City of Houston, the City of Houston Housing Authority, NAACP, United Negro College Fund, Thur-good Marshall School of Law, United Cerebral Palsy Association, Riverside General Hospital, YMCA, the Houston Sun, the Houston Defend-er, the Prestige Wood Women's Legal Society and the Missouri City Chapter of Links, Inc.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.