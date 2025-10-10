JOHNNY P. MOUTON, JR. OCT 10, 1943 – SEPT 25, 2025

John Percy Mouton, Jr. was born on October 10, 1943, in Houston, Texas to John Percy Mouton, Sr. and Wilda Page Mouton. He was baptized at an early age and attended St. Monica Catholic Church.

He attended public school in the Aldine School District and graduated from Carver High School in 1962. Before graduating from high school, he ran track. He also loved to dance, tell jokes and he loved fast cars. John had an entrepreneur personality, flamboyant, adventurous, smart, charming, good looking, fun, loving, caring and down-to-earth guy. He loved vintage muscle cars and trucks.