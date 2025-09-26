JOBS SLASHED IN HALF

By: Fred Smith
The Greater Houston Partnership has cut Houston’s 2025 job growth forecast in half — from more than 70,000 new jobs down to just 35,000. While city leaders say the economy remains “strong,” the reality is more complicated, especially for African Americans who already face higher barriers in employment, wages, and small business ownership.
For years, Black Houstonians have battled against uneven hiring practices, lower wages, and limited access to high-paying careers. When job creation slows, these inequalities don’t just stay the same they deepen. The sectors most likely to tighten hiring — service, retail, hospitality, and construction — are also where African Americans are heavily represented. Fewer job openings could mean more competition, stalled wages, and an increase in underemployment.
The income gap tells the story. Even as Houston grows, African Americans remain more likely to earn less and live in poverty. Census data shows more than one in five Houstonians live at or below the poverty line, with Black households disproportionately affected. In a city where the cost of housing, healthcare, and transportation continues to rise, slower job growth could place more families at risk of falling behind.
For Black entrepreneurs, challenge looks different but just as urgent. Slower job growth often translates into fewer customers with disposable income and tighter lending conditions from banks. Without intentional support — through contracts, loans, and mentorship — many Black-owned businesses will find it harder to survive in a cooling labor market.
Yet this forecast should not be taken as a death sentence. It should be taken as a call to action. The fastest-growing sectors — energy, health care, technology, and logistics — are not closing their doors. But they do require specialized training, certification, and access. Without direct investment in workforce development programs that target African Americans, these opportunities will remain out of reach.
Houston’s economy may still be “strong,” but the African American community cannot afford to take a wait-and-see approach. Leaders must demand equity in hiring, hold corporations accountable for diversity, and invest in our young people so they can step into the jobs of tomorrow.
Job growth may be cut in half, but our determination must double. For Black Houstonians, the question isn’t whether jobs exist — it’s whether we will be allowed through the door.