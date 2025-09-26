JOBS SLASHED IN HALF

The Greater Houston Partnership has cut Houston’s 2025 job growth forecast in half — from more than 70,000 new jobs down to just 35,000. While city leaders say the economy remains “strong,” the reality is more complicated, especially for African Americans who already face higher barriers in employment, wages, and small business ownership.

For years, Black Houstonians have battled against uneven hiring practices, lower wages, and limited access to high-paying careers. When job creation slows, these inequalities don’t just stay the same they deepen. The sectors most likely to tighten hiring — service, retail, hospitality, and construction — are also where African Americans are heavily represented. Fewer job openings could mean more competition, stalled wages, and an increase in underemployment.