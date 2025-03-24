Janelle Monáe Labels President Donald Trump At the Human Rights Campaign’s Dinner

On March 22nd, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, the Human Rights Campaign’s Dinner took place with many celebrities and prominent figures in attendance. One of the highlights of the night was when singer and LGBTQ+ advocate Janelle Monáe took the stage to deliver a powerful message.
During her speech at the dinner, Janelle Monáe did not hold back on her thoughts about President Donald Trump. In a passionate and heartfelt address, she labeled the current president as a bully who has continuously failed to support the LGBTQ+ community.
Janelle Monáe’s bold statements at the Human Rights Campaign’s Dinner are a reminder of the importance of using one’s platform to speak out against injustice. As an outspoken advocate for equality and inclusion, she continues to inspire others to take a stand and fight for what is right.
Janelle Monáe’s Advocacy Work
Janelle Monáe’s dedication to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights is not confined to her musical talents; it is a fundamental part of her career. Throughout her time in the spotlight, she has consistently used her platform to shine a light on important issues impacting the LGBTQ+ community. Monáe’s unwavering commitment to promoting equality and acceptance has made her a vocal and influential advocate in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights.
By leveraging her influence and voice, she has brought crucial attention to the struggles and discrimination faced by individuals within the community. Her actions exemplify a powerful combination of passion and professionalism, serving as a beacon of inspiration for many striving towards a more inclusive and equitable society.
Collaborations and Partnerships
Janelle Monáe has collaborated with various LGBTQ+ organizations and charities to support their causes. She has performed at Pride events, spoken at rallies, and used her influence to amplify the voices of marginalized communities. Janelle Monáe, a talented artist and advocate for social equality, has demonstrated unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community through her collaborations with various organizations and charities.
With a professional and compassionate approach, she has leveraged her platform to raise awareness and amplify the voices of marginalized communities. By actively engaging in partnerships with LGBTQ+ organizations, she has contributed to initiatives that promote inclusivity, diversity, and acceptance.
Monáe’s commitment to supporting these causes is not only commendable but also serves as a powerful example of using influence for positive change. Through her meaningful collaborations, she continues to impact lives and inspire others to join the fight for equality.
Impact on Fans
Through her music and activism, Janelle Monáe has inspired countless fans to embrace their true selves and stand up for what they believe in. Her unapologetic approach to advocacy has resonated with many, making her a role model for those seeking change and progress.
In a recent statement reported by Variety, she emphasized the importance of standing up to bullies, stating, “Bullies only win when we let them think they can.Here’s the truth: bullying doesn’t stop when we grow up. It doesn’t end when we leave school. It just gets bigger. It rebrands itself. The bully gets elected president.”
This powerful message sheds light on the ongoing issue of bullying, reminding individuals that it transcends adolescence and can manifest in various forms throughout adulthood. By acknowledging the pervasive nature of bullying, she encourages a proactive approach to combating this harmful behavior and advocates for a society where bullying is not tolerated at any age.
Janelle Monáe’s labeling of President Donald Trump at the Human Rights Campaign’s Dinner is a testament to her commitment to fighting for equality and justice. As an influential figure in the LGBTQ+ community, she continues to use her platform for good and encourages others to do the same. Let us all follow her lead and speak out against discrimination and bigotry wherever we see it.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.