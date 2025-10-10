IT’S HELL TO BE POOR

By: Travis McGee
Being poor is a financial condition that most has experienced. It has always been more poor people than rich people, however the rich get richer and the poor is just trying to survive. Everything is going up, but wages. The cost of living is always high
when you are poor. Things like inflation, mortgages, rent, insurances, automobiles(notes), interest rates, groceries, taxes, medication, and anything else I didn’t mention is all too damn high.
When you are poor you always have to put needs before wants as a survival technique. People should never have to choose between food in their refrigerator, a roof over their heads, or which utility should not be paid until the next check. It’s easier sometimes not to pay certain bills just to buy time, you know robbing Peter to pay Paul however “I’ll pay that later” put us in more debt and by the time you pay that one you have a disconnection notice on another one.
Being insured or not being insured shouldn’t depend on accessibility to affordable home / health insurance or health care. Now days some health insurance deductions from your check are equivalent to a house note and homeowners’ insurance is more than your property taxes.
We live in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but yet and still the working class stay in survival mode. Yes, the working class are poor too. Living check to check has become the norm and watching the weather with our fingers crossed has become our daily routine, because we know we are just one pay check, tax bill, flood, or hurricane from being a part of
the most vulnerable population” The homeless” whom are also poor.
Raising a family and owning a home was the American Dream, but being able to afford it all is the true definition of a nightmare. Who would ever thought groceries would have to be financed? People are basically living to work and working to live. The cost of living is politics and politics should never come before “We the People”. Pay attention to who all is getting paid while, we not paying attention. A great man by the name of Marvin Zindler once said its Hell to be poor and he wasn’t lying one bit …