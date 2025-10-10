IT’S HELL TO BE POOR

We live in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but yet and still the working class stay in survival mode. Yes, the working class are poor too. Living check to check has become the norm and watching the weather with our fingers crossed has become our daily routine, because we know we are just one pay check, tax bill, flood, or hurricane from being a part of

the most vulnerable population” The homeless” whom are also poor.

Raising a family and owning a home was the American Dream, but being able to afford it all is the true definition of a nightmare. Who would ever thought groceries would have to be financed? People are basically living to work and working to live. The cost of living is politics and politics should never come before “We the People”. Pay attention to who all is getting paid while, we not paying attention. A great man by the name of Marvin Zindler once said its Hell to be poor and he wasn’t lying one bit …