The Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) invited the former Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, to its annual convention in Dallas, Texas as its keynote speaker. Orban stated that, “A Christian politician cannot be racist”. Orban not only condemned himself, but CPAC, Caucasian Nations, and received a resounding standing ovation for his spiritual ignorance. America let’s spiritually examine Orban’s statement of Alternative Facts (lies). What spiritually defines a Christian? First and foremost an individual’s spiritual heart and mind must be Christlike. Therefore: “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: who being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God” (Philippians 2: 5-6). Moreover: “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin: that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” (2 Corinthians 5: 21). America be careful what you declaratively say, because “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof” (Proverbs 18-21). For example, when the Pharaoh of Egypt pronounced and declared death upon all the first born of the Israelites, he pronounced death upon his own first-born as well as the first-born of other Egyptians.

Being a spiritually born-again Christian is about personal responsibility, and presenting oneself as a living sacrifice to God, which is your reasonable service. Thus, “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12: 1-2). Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “Fake” News, some confused Blacks, and other minorities we have enough malnutrition of the brain individuals in America; without importing ungodly foreign nutcases with their spiritual ignorance into a democratic multi-cultural society. Sadly, Hungary is primarily an all-White society, and they cannot get along with each other.

Most Americans do not spiritually and intellectually desire to discuss how to live as a redeemed multi-cultural society morally and creatively, and therefore, we cannot honestly and academically discuss 1619. Hence, importing ungodly-spiritual foreign leadership ignorance is a dangerous nation state proposition because we already have too many Americans who are hell bent on a demonic racial war. Nations rise, and nations fall, but God knows those that are his, and likewise the devil knows those that are his. However, Godly love is without dissimulation because real love requires spiritual concentration and eternal commitment. Jesus Christ died, rose from the dead, and was revived in order that He might be the Lord over both the dead and the living. American Christian leaders and partisan political leaders have failed to take self-inventory, protect the spiritual life of our children as well as the spiritual life of the nation, and avoid personal sinning. The eternal questions are: can I do that without sinning? Can I influence others for good, rather than being influenced by them to do evil? America, nothing can separate US from God’s love: “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us?” (Romans 8: 31). America, get right with GOD. Amen.