IRRATIONALITY

Unfortunately, most Americans do not desire to know the truth. This is why Jesus said: "If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples; indeed, and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." (John 8:32). Biblically word means truth. President-elect Donald J. Trump emphatically proved that most individuals would rather believe a lie than the truth, because truth requires work, and a lie only requires belief. Thus, if an individual is told the Truth he or she must go to work to find out whether it is the truth. Hence, rather than truth influencing the 2024 Presidential election lies, misinformation, and money once again elected Donald J. Trump to the Presidency. Sadly, and to the detriment of America's leadership influence in world affairs the spiritually illiterate, and socio-economically uninformed/misinformed character of America's voting population once again returned Donald J. Trump to The White House, The Peoples House. God warns us concerning doing things out of personal partiality: "Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be a partaker of other men's sins: keep thyself pure." (1 Timothy 5: 22). In fact, God says: "Let all things be done decently and in order." (1 Corinthians 14: 40). The Presidential election of Donald J. Trump is an ungodly disgraceful shame! Individuals who think and vote with their irrational emotions rather than the spiritual logic of their minds is a deadly lifestyle voting habit, especially in a multi-cultural democratic society. America we need to socio-spiritually learn to apply the principles of God's Word to democratic governance: "Be perfect, be of good comfort, be of one mind, live in peace, and the God of love and peace shall be with you." (2 Corinthians 13: 11). Multi-cultural positive governing traits and habits are not borne out of gaslighting problems, exploiting social conflicts, and socio-economic difficulties. Socio-economic problems are caused by neglect, selfishness, denial, withdrawal, and bitterness. Establishing societal peace and tranquility is not easy, especially in a multi-cultural society. It's hard, difficult work. This is why every American must: "Be sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour: whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world." (1 Peter 5: 8-9). Know this America, keep your eyes and ears attuned to hearing the Truth, because the Truth comes by spiritually understanding the Word of God. Unfortunately, most Americans desire secularized entertainment rather than spiritual enlightenment. At the same time, democracy is for the spiritually enlightened as well as the secularly educated. Once again, disinformation and lies influenced the election of Donald J. Trump to a second term as President, despite his criminal mindset. Coupled with lies and the socio-economic fact that most individuals live by money, and not FAITH. Hence, what we have in America is societal confusion to the nth degree. Individuals who live by FAITH live eternally. Individuals who live by money live for now, at the present-moment. America, the Israelites desired a King because other nations had a King. God told the Israelites you do not need a King, because you are chosen to be the spiritual light of the world. I created you to rule over your own Spirit (soul). Against God's advice and counsel, the Israelites chose Ahab as their King. Ahab was a sinful wicked man. Ahab provoked God, and even made Israel sin against God. America, the spiritual moral of the story is this: be careful what you vote for. It just might be to your absolute detriment and demise, because God is not fooled nor mocked. Individuals reap what they sow, and in the 2024 Presidential election America sowed to the whirlwind. Selah!

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.