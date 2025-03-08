International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated every year on March 8 to recognize the achievements of women and to continue the fight for gender equality. It is a day to honor the progress women have made in areas like politics, education, and the workplace while also raising awareness of the challenges they still face. The history of this day goes back over a century to a time when women had very few rights and were fighting for basic freedoms, including the right to vote and fair working conditions.
The idea for International Women’s Day started in the early 1900s, when women in different countries began demanding better treatment. One important event was a protest in 1908 by women garment workers in New York City. They wanted shorter working hours, better pay, and the right to vote. Inspired by movements like this, a German activist named Clara Zetkin suggested at a meeting in 1910 that there should be a special day every year to celebrate women and push for their rights. The first official International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911 in countries like Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. A few years later, the date was set as March 8, and over time, more and more countries joined in the celebration. In 1977, the United Nations officially recognized the day, making it an important event around the world.
While International Women’s Day celebrates all women, it is important to recognize the contributions of Black women, who have played a major role in both women’s rights and civil rights. One of the earliest and most powerful voices was Sojourner Truth, a former slave who became a speaker and activist in the 1800s. Her famous speech, Ain’t I a Woman?, challenged the idea that women were weak and argued that Black women deserved the same rights as everyone else. Another important figure was Ida B. Wells, a journalist who spoke out against racism and violence while also fighting for women’s voting rights. Even though many white women’s rights groups ignored Black women, Wells continued to push for change.
In more recent times, Black women like Angela Davis, bell hooks, and Tarana Burke have continued the fight for equality. Angela Davis has spent her life standing up for people who face unfair treatment because of their race or gender. Bell hooks was a writer and teacher who helped people understand how different forms of discrimination are connected. Tarana Burke started the #MeToo movement, which helped bring attention to the issue of sexual violence, especially against women of color.
International Women’s Day is a time to celebrate how far women have come while remembering that there is still work to do. It is also a time to honor the Black women who have helped shape history, often without receiving the credit they deserve. Their strength and determination have paved the way for future generations, proving that real change happens when people stand up and fight for what is right.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.