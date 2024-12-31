Inauguration Day History

Home

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20th, 2025. Martin Luther King Jr. Day (MLK Day) is also on January 20th, 2025. Unfortunately, due to the United States Constitution the inauguration date is set in stone. The 20th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified on January 23rd, 1933, this amendment was created to make sure newly elected officials would take office faster after elections. The President and Vice President start their jobs every four years on January 20th, sometimes January 21st if the 20th falls on a Sunday. Presidential inaugurations used to take place on March 4th or March 5th if the 4th was on a Sunday. The 37th President of the United States Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) was the first president sworn in on January 20th, 1937. MLK Day is a federal holiday to honor Dr. King. The holiday is celebrated on every 3rd Monday in January. His birthday is on January 15th, but the holiday is not celebrated then because of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, this is a law that requires certain holidays to fall on Monday's so people with jobs can get a 3-day weekend. MLK Day became a federal holiday on November 2nd, 1983, and was first observed on January 20th, 1986. President Ronald Regan signed it into law. It was officially observed in all 50 states in 2000. There have been 9 presidential inaugurations since then. Two of which have fallen on MLK Day; Bill Clinton's second inauguration in 1997 and Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2013. (Obama's inauguration date was January 21st, 2013, because the 20th was a Sunday) If Kamala Harris would have won both Black presidents would have taken office on MLK Day. Trumps inauguration falling on MLK day may upset many Black people; MLK Day represents Dr. King's dedication to racial equality and justice. Trumps beliefs, policies, and actions go against that. For many Black people, Trump's presidency has felt like a setback in terms of advancing justice for racism. According to the Intelligencer, Trump spent his first MLK Day in 2017 golfing. In August, at a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida President Trump bragged and compared his January 6th event to Dr. King's I have A Dream Speech. According to NBC News he said, "Nobody has spoken to crowds bigger than me," "If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours, same real estate, same everything, same number of people." The fact that Trumps inauguration and MLK Day both fall on January 20th, 2025, is simply just the luck of the draw, the dates were not picked on purpose. The coincidence is a reminder of how history can be moving forward and backward at the same time. Black people must continue to push for progress even when things begin to feel like a setback.

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.