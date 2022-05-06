Bobby E. Mills, PhD

Since the beginning of time, God ordained laws by which individuals must live and associated with those laws are consequences. God also gives humans free will to either obey the law or disobey the law (violate). Moreover, God gave us laws to serve him (truth). Humans enact laws to serve lawmakers, which in turn, could be the truth or could not be the truth. Individuals should only serve God’s laws, not laws enacted by men which do not serve God (exclusion).

God does not desire automatons but gives every human being free-will to either serve man or serve God, and there are consequences in choices. Individuals have the choice to sin or not sin. Initially, individuals created (613) laws and they were unable to live by them. God reduced the (613) laws into the Ten Commandments, and when Jesus was asked which commandments are the greatest, he answered with: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength, and the second is like, namely this: Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” (Mark 12: 30-31).

All the other commandments hang on these two because if you cannot live by the Two Great Commandments individuals cannot live by the other eight. Hence, what individuals have done is to enact laws that they think they can live by and maintain moral civil order. Consequently, most laws that men enact deal primarily with financial arrangements and can complete an entire library system with law books pertaining to corporations and international monetary transactions, because men have made money god. However, the wisest man and richest man to have lived, King Solomon said that it’s all vanity: (For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he:) Proverbs 23: 7). Moreover: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.” (Proverbs 14: 11).

Men with good intentions stop enacting all these unnecessary laws such as Roe Vs. Wade. Thus, men who believe that they are right and have the power to make and change laws use the Bible as a whipping post to justify unnecessary laws. Unfortunately, some men believe that women have no human and civil rights over their own bodies.

Consequently, men use scriptures such as “God knew you before you were in your mother’s womb” to justify their socio-political stance against abortion. God and men are not the same. Men desire to play God utilizing socio-political B.S. We all know that intelligent individuals in their relationship with God know that the abortion issue is socio-politically directed primarily toward White women, because of population dynamics (White Privilege). Men in general for some ungodly Ego-tripping reason (s) tend to desire to control women rather than to spiritually love and protect them, because God gave every human being free will.

Know this, men you are God-like, not GOD. Therefore: “Man that is born of a woman is of a few days, and full of trouble. He cometh forth like a flower and is cut down: he fleeth also as a shadow, and continueth not.” (Job 14: 1-2). In the final analysis death is the Great Equalizer, therefore: “It is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews 9: 27). Thus, if we understand the Alpha and Omega why not live godly in-between, because: “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” (Proverbs 21: 16).